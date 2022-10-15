https://sputniknews.com/20221015/observers-russo-turkish-gas-hub-can-reduce-eu-dependency-on-us-1101878350.html

Observers: Russo-Turkish Gas Hub Can Reduce EU Dependency on US

Moscow's proposal to create a gas hub in Turkey “indicates that Russia considers Turkey reliable," said Ceyhun Bozkurt, a Turkish author, political commentator and journalist. "The grain corridor, non-compliance with sanctions, the continuation of dialogue with Russia, Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine [all] inspire confidence. This is a positive thing. Turkey's attitude is also positive."Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller suggested creating a gas hub in Turkey.On Wednesday, Putin said that Russia could redirect natural gas supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey and provide the fuel to Europe via the new route, "if our partners are interested in this."Miller echoed the president by saying that there is "no doubt that we can consider the issue of a trading platform on the border of the European Union and Turkey." As a result Turkey could emerge as the largest gas hub in Europe.Ankara welcomed the proposal, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordering his government to promptly start work on the gas hub idea. "Together with Mr. Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the relevant institution on the Russian side to work together," he stated on his return from a regional summit in Kazakhstan where he met with the Russian president.Turkey has the capacity to become an international energy hub, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists on Friday during his joint presser with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.The Turkish foreign minister explained that following the sabotage attacks on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Moscow no longer considers that route to be secure. Cavusoglu said that Putin noted that "gas deliveries from Russia to European countries that want to buy [gas] can be done via Turkey.""[Putin] wants Turkey to be a hub along these lines," said the Turkish official, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.In addition, Ankara made it clear that it is interested in easing the energy crisis in Europe, which started long before the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and has been fuelled by the EU's crusade against fossil fuels and post-COVID energy shortages. The emerging crisis was amplified by the US-led energy embargo slapped on Russia over the latter's efforts to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Western anti-Russia sanctions sent oil and gas prices higher and gave a further boost to already galloping inflation in the US, the UK and across the Eurozone."Now, Europeans are talking about a serious energy crisis," said Bulent Turan, deputy chairman of the parliamentary faction of the ruling AKP. "Due to its important geopolitical position, from a strategic point of view, Turkey can play a certain role in this regard."Furthermore, if Turkey gets a cheaper price for natural gas, Europe will also be able to benefit from this, according to the Turkish political commentator."If gas is cheaper for Turkey, it will be an advantage," Bozkurt said. "This will also affect the opinion of the Turkish people. Over the years, Turkish-Russian relations have been subjected to sabotage. Strengthening relations between Turkey and Russia will also contribute to the growth of positive sentiments in Turkish society towards Russia."

