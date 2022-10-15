https://sputniknews.com/20221015/new-england-patriots-owner-robert-kraft-marries-dana-blumberg-47-in-surprise-wedding-1101886093.html

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg, 47, in Surprise Wedding

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg, 47, in Surprise Wedding

The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 and were engaged by March 2022. The multi-billionaire’s bride, Dana Blumberg, is a New York-based ophthalmology... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T21:48+0000

2022-10-15T21:48+0000

2022-10-15T21:48+0000

viral

robert kraft

new england patriots

celebrity gossip

elton john

tom brady

ed sheeran

meek mill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107266/73/1072667347_0:0:5397:3035_1920x0_80_0_0_1ee9f26d9009ed946c2dcdc4a52b3b79.jpg

Robert Kraft is now a married man. The New England Patriots owner, who has six Super Bowl rings, has added a wedding band to his collection. The 81-year-old said “I do” on Friday night to Blumberg during a star-studded event at the Hall des Lumières, a permanent digital art center in lower Manhattan. The building has been showing an immersive exhibition titled “Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion” which the couple bought out for five days.The wedding was a secret bash in which the newlyweds asked their guests to dress festively but did not disclose the reason for their celebration. After the couple showed a “moving” 10-minute video, according to Page Six, they were then introduced by Sir Elton John who announced the newlyweds as Mr. and Mrs. Kraft for the first time.The Grammy winner first learned of the couple’s engagement only weeks before the wedding when the trio met backstage at his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The 75-year-old “Rocketman” singer told the couple he would play at their wedding as a gift, and the couple took John up on his offer.John then made good on his promise and played an hour-long performance which included “Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and other hits. Rapper Meek Mill and the singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran were also present at the event, with Sheeran and John performing a duet of “Candle in the Wind.”Former New England Patriot star Tom Brady, 45, was also present for the event. Though the football pro was in attendance without his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen at his side as the couple is rumored to be in the process of a divorce.Kraft, who is a multi-billionaire, provided his guests with lavish food for the special affair. A seven-tiered wedding cake was served and food including caviar and knishes. The bride, who sported what is rumored to look like a 10-carat engagement ring, first arrived in an Elie Saab jumpsuit she helped to design and was then seen wearing an ivory Naeem Khan dress during the announcements.The couple has been spotted at several events since they first made an appearance as a couple in 2019 at the French Open in June, they were then spotted a month later at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris.

https://sputniknews.com/20220825/jennifer-lopez-wore-2-million-in-diamond-jewelry-and-three-dresses-during-wedding-to-ben-affleck-1099965865.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

robert kraft, new england patriots, celebrity gossip, elton john, tom brady, ed sheeran, meek mill