https://sputniknews.com/20221015/nancy-pelosi-had-a-camera-crew-following-her-on-january-6th-1101865983.html

Nancy Pelosi Had a Camera Crew Following Her on January 6th

Nancy Pelosi Had a Camera Crew Following Her on January 6th

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the January 6th commitee holding its last hearing of 2022, and... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T11:20+0000

2022-10-15T11:20+0000

2022-10-15T11:20+0000

the backstory

roger stone

republican

vaccines

january 6

radio

radio sputnik

covid-19

tucker carlson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101865837_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05d2ee434afa72d3005aa77ee41d4e78.png

Nancy Pelosi had a Camera Crew Following her on January 6th On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the January 6th commitee holding its last hearing of 2022, and Tucker Carlson telling Zelensky to "go away".

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Roger Stone Attacks Jared Kushner, The January 6th Committee Releases Unseen Footage, and CIA Involvement in the JFK AssanitationJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Big Pharma Will Never be Trusted Again, Education is Big Topic for Voters, and The Idea of Donald Trump as the Speaker of the HouseIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the January 6th committee's last hearing, the damage done from the intelligence committee leaks, and the need for a new Frank Church type committee. Tyler talked about the need for investigations into the FBI & CIA and the tea party Republicans expected to win in the 2022 midterms. Tyler spoke about the JFK assisantion and the CIA connections to Kennedy's murder plot.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the lies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, Donald Trump as Republican Speaker of the House, and the main issues on voters' minds. Jim spoke about the comments he sees from Gateway Pundit readers and how disconnected Democrats have become. Jim explained his fear for America's future and the depth of censorship funding from big pharma.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

roger stone, republican, vaccines, аудио, january 6, radio, radio sputnik, covid-19, tucker carlson