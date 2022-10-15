https://sputniknews.com/20221015/musk-says-spacex-will-keep-funding-starlink-services-in-ukraine-despite-financial-loss-1101885948.html

Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Services in Ukraine Despite Financial Loss

Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Services in Ukraine Despite Financial Loss

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to pay for Starlink internet services in Ukraine despite... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T20:33+0000

2022-10-15T20:33+0000

2022-10-15T20:33+0000

science & tech

elon musk

starlink

spacex

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092900688_15:0:1172:651_1920x0_80_0_0_53c31d764fc7bd0c6301e5d66d020a6a.jpg

"The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," Musk tweeted.In September, SpaceX notified the US Defense Department that it would not be able to donate its services to Ukraine indefinitely and requested the US government to step in and fund them, media reported.On Friday, Musk confirmed these reports, saying that the company cannot continue funding Starlink satellite services for Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, starlink, spacex, ukraine