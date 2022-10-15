https://sputniknews.com/20221015/meme-wars-in-ukraine-sec-on-attack-durham-trial-uk-political-chaos-1101859948.html
Meme Wars in Ukraine, SEC on Attack, Durham Trial, UK Political Chaos
Alex Rubinstein, investigative reporter and co-host of the podcast Pro-Democracy Pod, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the memefication of the Ukraine conflict, the political nature of social media regulation, and the involvement of law enforcement in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville Virginia five years ago and in far-right and white supremecist movements to this day.Robert Hockett, a professor of law and of public policy at Cornell University, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, discusses how the SEC might be planning to take on Wall Street fat cats, how corporate profit margins should affect how we understand inflation, and what a debt crisis in the global south could trigger.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author, discusses the January 6 committee’s final actions, more revelations from the trial of the man at the center of Russiagate, union busting by some of the US’ biggest companies, and an investigation into systemic violations of constitutional rights in Orange County.John Ross, author and economist, explains UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abysmal approval ratings, the crisis of Tory leadership, and the comments by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on European retaliation in the event of a Russian nuclear strike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
