https://sputniknews.com/20221015/meme-wars-in-ukraine-sec-on-attack-durham-trial-uk-political-chaos-1101859948.html

Meme Wars in Ukraine, SEC on Attack, Durham Trial, UK Political Chaos

Meme Wars in Ukraine, SEC on Attack, Durham Trial, UK Political Chaos

Activists target art, the Treasury Department investigates Ron DeSantis, and the SEC looks into Elon Musk - again. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T11:31+0000

2022-10-15T11:31+0000

2022-10-15T11:31+0000

political misfits

russiagate

uk

sec

radio

radio sputnik

elon musk

ukraine

charlottesville

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101859801_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6729bbb30e3fc627cb5ccc8316ff43f3.png

Meme Wars in Ukraine, SEC on Attack, Durham Trial, UK Political Chaos Activists target art, the Treasury Department investigates Ron DeSantis, and the SEC looks into Elon Musk - again.

Alex Rubinstein, investigative reporter and co-host of the podcast Pro-Democracy Pod, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the memefication of the Ukraine conflict, the political nature of social media regulation, and the involvement of law enforcement in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville Virginia five years ago and in far-right and white supremecist movements to this day.Robert Hockett, a professor of law and of public policy at Cornell University, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, discusses how the SEC might be planning to take on Wall Street fat cats, how corporate profit margins should affect how we understand inflation, and what a debt crisis in the global south could trigger.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author, discusses the January 6 committee’s final actions, more revelations from the trial of the man at the center of Russiagate, union busting by some of the US’ biggest companies, and an investigation into systemic violations of constitutional rights in Orange County.John Ross, author and economist, explains UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abysmal approval ratings, the crisis of Tory leadership, and the comments by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on European retaliation in the event of a Russian nuclear strike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

charlottesville

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

russiagate, uk, sec, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, elon musk, ukraine, charlottesville, liz truss, josep borrell