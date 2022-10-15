https://sputniknews.com/20221015/man-utd-footballer-charged-with-attempted-rape--assault-1101885359.html

Man Utd Footballer Charged With Attempted Rape & Assault

Mason Greenwood is reportedly expected to appear at Greater Manchester Magistrates' court next week. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape after prosecutors in the United Kingdom cops a go-ahead regarding this issue.According to Sky News, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West Janet Potter said that the Crown Prosecution Service authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood with “attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.The footballer is now expected to appear at Greater Manchester Magistrates' court on Monday, the media outlet adds citing the CPS.Greenwood was detained by cops on January 30 on suspicion of rape and assault after on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill his girlfriend Harriet Robson who made the allegations online by posting photos and videos of her bruises.He was subsequently released on bail on February 2.

