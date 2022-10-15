Lula Leads in Opinion Polls on Brazil's Next President Two Weeks Ahead of Runoff

International
00:31 GMT 15.10.2022
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters during a rally at the Metal Workers Union headquarters, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
