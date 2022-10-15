https://sputniknews.com/20221015/lula-leads-in-opinion-polls-on-brazils-next-president-two-weeks-ahead-of-runoff-1101867740.html

Lula Leads in Opinion Polls on Brazil's Next President Two Weeks Ahead of Runoff

Lula Leads in Opinion Polls on Brazil's Next President Two Weeks Ahead of Runoff

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the top choice to become the next president of Brazil two weeks ahead of the... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T00:31+0000

2022-10-15T00:31+0000

2022-10-15T00:31+0000

americas

brazil

luis inácio lula da silva

election

jair bolsonaro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583546_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_451ce397730389efcc1ff89a1675b67b.jpg

According to the poll, 49% of Brazilians said they are going to vote for Lula in the runoff, while only 44% of respondents support the reelection of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2, with the main competition unfolding between Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party, and Lula and his Workers' Party. Lula received 48.4% and Bolsonaro got 43.2% of the vote. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round of the election, they will confront each other in the runoff on October 30.Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil’s politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups.Lula, for his part, was jailed after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country’s state oil producer. He was freed and had his political rights reinstated after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction. Lula claimed his innocence.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, luis inácio lula da silva, election, jair bolsonaro