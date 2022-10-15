https://sputniknews.com/20221015/kazakhstan-and-turkmenistan-to-increase-bilateral-trade-to-1bln-president-tokayev-says-1101876912.html

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Increase Bilateral Trade to $1Bln, President Tokayev Says

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Astana and Ashgabat aim to increase the volume of bilateral trade from more than $250 million last year to $1 billion in the future... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Tokayev met with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov while the latter was on his first official visit to Kazakhstan.Tokayev noted that, thanks to the joint measures, the bilateral trade turnover doubled last year, exceeding $250 million.Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov signed a comprehensive cooperation program for 2022-2024, as well as 10 other documents concerning the bilateral relations. Memorandums on cooperation were also signed by representatives of the countries' ministries of finance, agriculture and internal affairs.

