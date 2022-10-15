International
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Increase Bilateral Trade to $1Bln, President Tokayev Says
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Increase Bilateral Trade to $1Bln, President Tokayev Says
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Astana and Ashgabat aim to increase the volume of bilateral trade from more than $250 million last year to $1 billion in the future... 15.10.2022
Tokayev met with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov while the latter was on his first official visit to Kazakhstan.Tokayev noted that, thanks to the joint measures, the bilateral trade turnover doubled last year, exceeding $250 million.Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov signed a comprehensive cooperation program for 2022-2024, as well as 10 other documents concerning the bilateral relations. Memorandums on cooperation were also signed by representatives of the countries' ministries of finance, agriculture and internal affairs.
kazakhstan, turkmenistan, trade, kassym-jomart tokayev
11:01 GMT 15.10.2022
President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev
International
India
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Astana and Ashgabat aim to increase the volume of bilateral trade from more than $250 million last year to $1 billion in the future, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday.
Tokayev met with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov while the latter was on his first official visit to Kazakhstan.

"Our goal is to ensure the growth of bilateral trade to $500 million in the coming years, and in the foreseeable future we will be able to reach the [one] billion mark," Tokayev said during the meeting.

Tokayev noted that, thanks to the joint measures, the bilateral trade turnover doubled last year, exceeding $250 million.

"The positive dynamics continued this year — a twofold growth in mutual trade has been achieved in seven months," the Kazakh president said, adding that a number of joint projects in various sectors of the economy have been under implementation.

Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov signed a comprehensive cooperation program for 2022-2024, as well as 10 other documents concerning the bilateral relations. Memorandums on cooperation were also signed by representatives of the countries' ministries of finance, agriculture and internal affairs.
