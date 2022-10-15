https://sputniknews.com/20221015/jurors-in-parkland-shooting-case-reported-feeling-threatened-and-disrespected-during-deliberations-1101868369.html

Jurors in Parkland Shooting Case Reported Feeling Threatened and Disrespected During Deliberations

Jurors in Parkland Shooting Case Reported Feeling Threatened and Disrespected During Deliberations

On Thursday, a jury in the Parkland school massacre case ruled that school shooter Nikolas Cruz would not get the death penalty, instead recommending life in... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T03:15+0000

2022-10-15T03:15+0000

2022-10-15T03:15+0000

americas

nikolas cruz

parkland shooting

parkland shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107768/34/1077683473_0:137:3001:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_9831e887c7afe5607e2b226a2d21119c.jpg

A Florida jury in the case of the gunman who killed 17 people, including students, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 decided not to pursue the death sentence for Cruz. However, the jury was so divided in their deliberations that one juror reported feeling threatened by another panelist. The “threat,” according to prosecutor Carolyn McCann, will not affect the jury’s decision, but was reported out of safety reasons and may be investigated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.According to the SunSentinel, none of the jurors looked at Cruz as they reentered the courtroom after deliberating. The jurors told a local TV station that the final vote was nine to three in favor of the death penalty. However, Florida law requires a unanimous vote. One of the jurors who voted for life said she had seen evidence in the trial that Cruz had been “failed” by the mental health system.“There were negative sarcastic remarks,” said Melody Vanoy, a juror in the case. “I heard comments like, ‘we’re going to let the families down.’”“It got ugly,” Vanoy said.According to Richard Escobar and David Weinstein, who are criminal defense attorneys in Florida, a threat made to a juror cannot overturn the jury’s decision because of double jeopardy. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she would not direct the sheriff’s office to investigate the threat made by one juror to another, but said the office could investigate it if they thought it was appropriate.“I don’t like how it turned out, but… that’s how the jury system works,” said Benjamin Thomas, the jury foreman.The prosecution team, led by Mike Satz, had argued that Cruz was aware of his actions and that his ability to “formulate and carry out” the attack should overshadow his mental and developmental issues which the defense argued were left untreated.“After spending months and months listening, and hearing testimonies, and looking at the murderer – his composure – I believe justice was not done,” said Anne Ramsay, the mother of a senior student who was killed by Cruz in the shooting. “The wrong verdict was given out today.”Tony Montalto, who lost his daughter Gina in the shooting, and is the president of the advocacy group Stand with Parkland, called the ruling “yet another gut punch for so many of us who devastatingly lost our loved ones on that tragic Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/florida-jury-recommends-life-sentence-for-parkland-school-shooter-nikolas-cruz-1101820241.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

nikolas cruz, parkland shooting, parkland shooting