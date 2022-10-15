Inflation in Argentina Up 66.1% in Nine Months of 2022 - Statistics Institute
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Inflation in Argentina rose 6.2% in September and increased by 66.1% in nine months of 2022, the Argentine National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said on Friday.
"Consumer prices in September increased by 6.2% compared to August and by 83% year-on-year. Inflation rose 66.1% in nine months," the institute said in the latest national coverage on the consumer price index.
Prices of shoes and clothing rose the most in September (10.6%), while costs of communications showed the smallest increase (2.5%).
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecasted a 72.4% increase in consumer prices in Argentina in 2022, with inflation in the country reaching 76.1% in 2023.
The Argentine Central Bank has published an analysts' forecast saying that inflation in the country will hit 100.3% in 2022.