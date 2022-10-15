https://sputniknews.com/20221015/inflation-in-argentina-up-661-in-nine-months-of-2022---statistics-institute-1101868022.html

Inflation in Argentina Up 66.1% in Nine Months of 2022 - Statistics Institute

"Consumer prices in September increased by 6.2% compared to August and by 83% year-on-year. Inflation rose 66.1% in nine months," the institute said in the latest national coverage on the consumer price index.Prices of shoes and clothing rose the most in September (10.6%), while costs of communications showed the smallest increase (2.5%).The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecasted a 72.4% increase in consumer prices in Argentina in 2022, with inflation in the country reaching 76.1% in 2023.The Argentine Central Bank has published an analysts' forecast saying that inflation in the country will hit 100.3% in 2022.

