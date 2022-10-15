https://sputniknews.com/20221015/indias-bjp-hits-back-at-key-opposition-chief-over-derogatory-remarks-1101872325.html
India's BJP Hits Back at Key Opposition Chief Over Derogatory Remarks
India's BJP Hits Back at Key Opposition Chief Over Derogatory Remarks
A couple of opposition parties have been accused of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's...
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at its rival in Bihar state, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), on Saturday after its national president, Lalan Singh, was accused of using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event on Friday.Slamming Singh's choice of words, BJP parliamentarian and former federal minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is no shame left. Why are you making such comments? (...) We do not even pay attention to small leaders, but such a statement is not acceptable."Prasad's strong reaction to Singh's statement came after he called PM Modi an "imposter" and "duplicate" while addressing party workers in the state capital Patna.Meanwhile, another BJP politician and former Bihar state deputy chief Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Singh's remarks showed the "feudal mindset" of the JD (U) leader.The BJP and Janata Dal (United) were allies in Bihar for decades before parting ways in August this year.The JD (U) now governs the northern state in partnership with other opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress parties.In the 243-member Bihar state assembly, BJP has 77 seats while JD (U) and its allies RJD and Congress have 45, 79, and 19, respectively.
India's BJP Hits Back at Key Opposition Chief Over Derogatory Remarks
A couple of opposition parties have been accused of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat leader Gopal Italia was purportedly seen mocking the PM in videos that surfaced online. Now, the chief of Bihar's ruling party has made similar comments.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at its rival in Bihar state, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), on Saturday after its national president, Lalan Singh, was accused of using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
at a public event on Friday.
Slamming Singh's choice of words, BJP parliamentarian and former federal minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is no shame left. Why are you making such comments? (...) We do not even pay attention to small leaders, but such a statement is not acceptable."
Prasad's strong reaction to Singh's statement came after he called PM Modi an "imposter" and "duplicate" while addressing party workers in the state capital Patna.
"He's a duplicate, not an original. Ever heard of an imposter? This is who he is. The whole party is an imposter," Singh claimed.
Meanwhile, another BJP politician and former Bihar state deputy chief Sushil Kumar Modi
claimed that Singh's remarks showed the "feudal mindset" of the JD (U) leader.
"This statement is a testament to the anti-backward feudal mindset of the party. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, the backward classes of Bihar had shown that they were with PM Modi and not with Nitish Kumar," he concluded.
The BJP and Janata Dal (United) were allies in Bihar for decades before parting ways in August this year.
The JD (U) now governs the northern state in partnership with other opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress parties.
In the 243-member Bihar state assembly, BJP has 77 seats while JD (U) and its allies RJD and Congress have 45, 79, and 19, respectively.