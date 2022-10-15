https://sputniknews.com/20221015/india-drops-to-107th-position-in-global-hunger-index-1101870385.html

India Drops to 107th Position in Global Hunger Index

India now trails all South Asian countries in the Global Hunger Index, except for the war-ravaged Afghanistan. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

India has dropped to the 107th spot in the latest edition of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) of 121 nations, six places down from its position of 101 in 2021, a report released by Irish aid and humanitarian agency Concern Worldwide and German non-governmental organization Welt Hunger Hilfe said on Saturday.India now ranks behind its neighbors Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar in the GHI, with the aforementioned nations securing the positions of 64, 84, 81, and 71 respectively.In the last 22 years, India's GHI score has fallen considerably. The country had a GHI score of 38.8 in 2000 which dropped to 28.2 in 2014. This year, India's score on the index has decelerated to 29.1 and underlined grave concerns about the level of hunger in the country, terming it as "serious".Last year, the federal government lambasted the publishers of the GHI, holding their "unscientific methodology" responsible for India's slide in the rankings.The GHI ranks are calculated based on four parameters: undernourishment, child wasting (kids below the age of five who are underweight vis-a-vis their height), child stunting (kids under five who have low height compared with their age), and child mortality.

