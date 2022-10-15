France Concerned With Russia's Growing Influence in Africa, Energy Chamber Head Says
06:21 GMT 15.10.2022 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 15.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CAROL VALADERussian and Central African Republic flags are waived by demonstrators gathered in Bangui on March 5, 2022 during a rally in support of Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is concerned with Russia's growing influence in Africa, as Paris considers the continent to be its sphere of influence, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Saturday.
There are many countries that are interested in cooperating with Africa, what raises concerns in Paris, because the continent is considered to be France's "property," Ayuk said, adding that the main concerns are caused by the situation in Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and Mali.
Burkina Faso's military leader Capt. Ibraim Traore Traore replaced Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba at the helm of the ruling military junta, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, following a coup on September 30, the second since the West African nation's president, Roch Kabore, was overthrown in January. Damiba said he had agreed to go after several conditions were met. He is reportedly in Togo.
© AP Photo / Sophie GarciaSupporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade waving a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked. The unrest following the West African nation's second coup this year came after a junta statement alleged that the ousted interim president was at a French military base in Ouagadougou. France vehemently denied the claim and has urged its citizens to stay indoors amid rising anti-French sentiment in the streets. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Paris faces a tide of discontent from African nations as over the past years the French troops have proved to be unable to resolve security crisis in Sahel region. Various groups of jihadists, - some of them aligned with Daesh* and al-Qaeda* - continue their attacks in the region.
To make things even more tense, Mali authorities accused France of backing the terrorists and even providing them with weapons. In the meantime, the local population expresses sympathy towards Russia, believing that assistance from Moscow can solve the security crisis.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.