France Concerned With Russia's Growing Influence in Africa, Energy Chamber Head Says

France Concerned With Russia's Growing Influence in Africa, Energy Chamber Head Says

There are many countries that are interested in cooperating with Africa, what raises concerns in Paris, because the continent is considered to be France's "property," Ayuk said, adding that the main concerns are caused by the situation in Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and Mali.Burkina Faso's military leader Capt. Ibraim Traore Traore replaced Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba at the helm of the ruling military junta, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, following a coup on September 30, the second since the West African nation's president, Roch Kabore, was overthrown in January. Damiba said he had agreed to go after several conditions were met. He is reportedly in Togo.Paris faces a tide of discontent from African nations as over the past years the French troops have proved to be unable to resolve security crisis in Sahel region. Various groups of jihadists, - some of them aligned with Daesh* and al-Qaeda* - continue their attacks in the region.To make things even more tense, Mali authorities accused France of backing the terrorists and even providing them with weapons. In the meantime, the local population expresses sympathy towards Russia, believing that assistance from Moscow can solve the security crisis. *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

