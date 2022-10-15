https://sputniknews.com/20221015/commander-in-creep-netizens-slam-joe-biden-for-giving-dating-advice-to-young-girl-1101883421.html
'Commander-in-Creep': Netizens Slam Joe Biden for Giving 'Dating Advice' to Young Girl
US President Joe Biden has once again managed to attract attention for the wrong reasons during his appearance at Irvine Valley College on Friday.During a photo op, Biden was filmed leaning toward a young girl standing in front of him and giving her some unsolicited dating advice while touching her shoulder."Now, a very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters, no serious guys 'til you're 30," Biden told the girl who appeared surprised by this interaction.TPUSA’s Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who filmed this scene and later shared it online, also tweeted that Secret Service agents appeared to try to stop him from recording the episode in question.In March, Biden similarly dispensed the same advice to a group of young girls, telling them "the only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys 'til you're 30 years old."Joe Biden has managed to raise eyebrows on a number of occasions due to his behavior around women and young girls, often being labeled “creepy” online.News of this week’s episode at Irvine Valley College has left many social media users visibly unamused, with netizens using words such as “creepy” and “pervert” while voicing their thoughts on the subject.“Why do parents keep allowing him near their kids?” one netizen wondered, with another user promptly responding: “Good question.”And yet another social media user branded Biden as “Commander in Creep”.
'Commander-in-Creep': Netizens Slam Joe Biden for Giving 'Dating Advice' to Young Girl
Earlier this year, Joe Biden also told a group of young girls "no serious guys 'til you're 30 years old."
US President Joe Biden has once again managed to attract attention for the wrong reasons during his appearance at Irvine Valley College on Friday.
During a photo op, Biden was filmed leaning toward a young girl standing in front of him and giving her some unsolicited dating advice while touching her shoulder.
"Now, a very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters, no serious guys 'til you're 30," Biden told the girl who appeared surprised by this interaction.
TPUSA’s Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who filmed this scene and later shared it online, also tweeted that Secret Service agents appeared to try to stop him from recording the episode in question.
In March, Biden similarly dispensed the same advice to a group of young girls, telling them "the only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys 'til you're 30 years old."
Joe Biden has managed to raise eyebrows
on a number of occasions
due to his behavior around women and young girls, often being labeled “creepy” online.
News of this week’s episode at Irvine Valley College has left many social media users visibly unamused, with netizens using words such as “creepy” and “pervert” while voicing their thoughts on the subject.
“Why do parents keep allowing him near their kids?” one netizen wondered
, with another user promptly responding: “Good question.”
And yet another social media user branded
Biden as “Commander in Creep”.