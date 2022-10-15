https://sputniknews.com/20221015/commander-in-creep-netizens-slam-joe-biden-for-giving-dating-advice-to-young-girl-1101883421.html

'Commander-in-Creep': Netizens Slam Joe Biden for Giving 'Dating Advice' to Young Girl

'Commander-in-Creep': Netizens Slam Joe Biden for Giving 'Dating Advice' to Young Girl

Earlier this year, Joe Biden also told a group of young girls "no serious guys 'til you're 30 years old." 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T16:05+0000

2022-10-15T16:05+0000

2022-10-15T16:05+0000

viral

joe biden

girl

interaction

dating

advice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096168698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_139c17546bbf8aa72c22c861f15de82d.jpg

US President Joe Biden has once again managed to attract attention for the wrong reasons during his appearance at Irvine Valley College on Friday.During a photo op, Biden was filmed leaning toward a young girl standing in front of him and giving her some unsolicited dating advice while touching her shoulder."Now, a very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters, no serious guys 'til you're 30," Biden told the girl who appeared surprised by this interaction.TPUSA’s Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who filmed this scene and later shared it online, also tweeted that Secret Service agents appeared to try to stop him from recording the episode in question.In March, Biden similarly dispensed the same advice to a group of young girls, telling them "the only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys 'til you're 30 years old."Joe Biden has managed to raise eyebrows on a number of occasions due to his behavior around women and young girls, often being labeled “creepy” online.News of this week’s episode at Irvine Valley College has left many social media users visibly unamused, with netizens using words such as “creepy” and “pervert” while voicing their thoughts on the subject.“Why do parents keep allowing him near their kids?” one netizen wondered, with another user promptly responding: “Good question.”And yet another social media user branded Biden as “Commander in Creep”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, girl, interaction, dating, advice