International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221015/buckingham-palace-intends-to-quietly-ditch-word-consort-from-camillas-title---reports-1101874736.html
Buckingham Palace Intends to 'Quietly' Ditch Word ‘Consort’ From Camilla’s Title - Reports
Buckingham Palace Intends to 'Quietly' Ditch Word ‘Consort’ From Camilla’s Title - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Buckingham Palace wants to "quietly drop" the word "consort" from the title of the wife of UK King Charles III, Camilla, before their... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-15T09:43+0000
2022-10-15T09:43+0000
world
uk
uk royal family
camilla, duchess of cornwall
buckingham palace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101874590_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e51fb5a62d3e97db3306416eef393163.jpg
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation ceremony of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.The newspaper noted that all the wives of the UK kings in modern history had a simplified title of Queen and their Christian name - Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, and Queen Alexandra.An exception was made for Camilla, who voluntarily took the title of Queen Consort to respect public opinion following her marriage into the Royal family in 2005, the newspaper added. At one time, the legality of the marriage of Camilla and Charles III caused a controversy among the public in the United Kingdom.According to the source, the entourage of Charles III and his wife are already "calm" about her title, since society and the press ignore Camilla’s official title and simply call her Queen Camilla.It is expected that the title, already common in society, will become official by the time of the coronation in May 2023, the newspaper reported, adding that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on these reports.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101874590_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39678ba898bcce23604cd4af34170630.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, uk royal family, camilla, duchess of cornwall, buckingham palace
uk, uk royal family, camilla, duchess of cornwall, buckingham palace

Buckingham Palace Intends to 'Quietly' Ditch Word ‘Consort’ From Camilla’s Title - Reports

09:43 GMT 15.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW MILLIGANBritain's Camilla, Queen Consort pats a horse as she attends a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, in Ballater, on October 11, 2022.
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort pats a horse as she attends a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, in Ballater, on October 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW MILLIGAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Buckingham Palace wants to "quietly drop" the word "consort" from the title of the wife of UK King Charles III, Camilla, before their coronation in 2023, the Telegraph reported, citing a source.
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation ceremony of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.
The newspaper noted that all the wives of the UK kings in modern history had a simplified title of Queen and their Christian name - Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, and Queen Alexandra.
An exception was made for Camilla, who voluntarily took the title of Queen Consort to respect public opinion following her marriage into the Royal family in 2005, the newspaper added. At one time, the legality of the marriage of Camilla and Charles III caused a controversy among the public in the United Kingdom.
According to the source, the entourage of Charles III and his wife are already "calm" about her title, since society and the press ignore Camilla’s official title and simply call her Queen Camilla.
It is expected that the title, already common in society, will become official by the time of the coronation in May 2023, the newspaper reported, adding that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on these reports.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала