Buckingham Palace Intends to 'Quietly' Ditch Word ‘Consort’ From Camilla’s Title - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Buckingham Palace wants to "quietly drop" the word "consort" from the title of the wife of UK King Charles III, Camilla, before their... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation ceremony of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.The newspaper noted that all the wives of the UK kings in modern history had a simplified title of Queen and their Christian name - Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, and Queen Alexandra.An exception was made for Camilla, who voluntarily took the title of Queen Consort to respect public opinion following her marriage into the Royal family in 2005, the newspaper added. At one time, the legality of the marriage of Camilla and Charles III caused a controversy among the public in the United Kingdom.According to the source, the entourage of Charles III and his wife are already "calm" about her title, since society and the press ignore Camilla’s official title and simply call her Queen Camilla.It is expected that the title, already common in society, will become official by the time of the coronation in May 2023, the newspaper reported, adding that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on these reports.

