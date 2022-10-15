https://sputniknews.com/20221015/brits-bare-all-biggest-nudism-survey-reveals-half-of-uk-youngsters-prefer-to-be-naked-1101873592.html
Brits Bare All: Biggest Nudism Survey Reveals Half of UK Youngsters Prefer to be Naked
While stereotypes say that most nudists are senior people, a new poll show that new generations have no problem in leaving their clothes behind.
A survey conducted among young Brits suggests that around a half of them now identify as naturists, the Daily Mail reported. Almost 50 percent of young people are naturist - while only six percent of people over 45 identify as such.
The poll, completed by Ipsos Mori, is believed to be the biggest survey on nudism to ever take place in the country, and according to its results, 6.75 million people say they prefer to sunbath or swim totally naked. This indicates more than a twofold rise in the total number of UK nudists over the past decade.
"It turns out there's a huge, hidden enthusiasm for nude recreation. Attitudes to nudity are changing with the taboos and stigma being eroded,” President of British Naturism Dr. Mark Bass told press.
Skinny-dipping proved to be the most popular nudist activity, with 21 percent of those surveyed confessing to have done it. Around 2,500 people from 16 to 75 were surveyed in total.