Argentinian Beaches Dotted With At Least 30 Dead Whales Amid Mass Stranding

Mass cetacean beaching remains a mystery to science, but every year hundreds of whales are found on beaches across the world dying from dehydration or... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Argentina has reported a large number of whales stranded in Golfo Nuevo, with at least a dozen adult and juvenile sea mammals found dead in the area during past weeks.According to the Southern Independent Whale Health Monitoring Program (PMSBFA), at least 30 whales beached this season.According to scientists, the reason for their suicidal condition remains a mystery.However, some scholars suggest that the deaths may be caused by the "red tide" phenomenon, caused by algal blooms.This is not the first instance of a whale stranding this season. Earlier this month, a major beaching was reported on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands, with up to 500 cetaceans meeting horrible deaths for unknown reasons. In September, about two hundred pilot whales likewise beached in Tasmania.

