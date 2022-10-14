https://sputniknews.com/20221014/watch-man-caught-shopping-with-girlfriend--beaten-up-by-wife-on-husbands-day-in-india-1101834821.html

WATCH: Man Caught Shopping With Girlfriend & Beaten Up by Wife on Husbands' Day in India

WATCH: Man Caught Shopping With Girlfriend & Beaten Up by Wife on Husbands’ Day in India

The woman was visiting parents after having a quarrel with her husband and was on a shopping spree with her mother when she caught her spouse red-handed...

Netizens are buzzing over footage from India’s Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where three women were seen breaking into a store and beating up an unfaithful husband and the girl he was caught cheating with.A large crowd gathered to watch the scene, but no one dared to step in. One shopkeeper was heard yelling "out" in Hindi, apparently urging the women to wreak vengeance outside the market."We reached Kotwali (the name of district) as soon as we got the news of the incident happening, there we discovered that a man and woman was bitten by ladies. Out of those ladies, one was that man’s wife. She was hitting her husband because he was shopping with his girlfriend in Karwa Chauth," local police told India Today.The incident is even more ironic because that it took place on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival when married women fast all day and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The Karwa Chauth festival is celebrated with great zeal throughout the country, but especially in the northern parts of India, including Ghaziabad, where the beating took place.

