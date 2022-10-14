https://sputniknews.com/20221014/video---spacex-dragon-with-crew-4-mission-from-iss-splashes-down-successfully-in-atlantic-1101865239.html
Video - SpaceX Dragon With Crew 4 Mission From ISS Splashes Down Successfully in Atlantic
Video - SpaceX Dragon With Crew 4 Mission From ISS Splashes Down Successfully in Atlantic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying Crew 4 from the International Space Station (ISS) back to earth successfully splashed down to... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T22:23+0000
2022-10-14T22:23+0000
2022-10-14T22:23+0000
science & tech
spacex
international space station (iss)
nasa
european space agency (esa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101865097_3:0:984:552_1920x0_80_0_0_37f8165d764c2de6d9b5f5f2124197ad.png
"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth," SpaceX said on Friday.The company also shared a video of the spacecraft returning to the planet’s surface.SpaceX, a creation of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, returned four astronauts from the ISS back to Earth after a six-month scientific mission.Dragon Freedom undocked from the ISS earlier on Friday, one day later than planned, due to high weather concerns in the splashdown areas off the coast of Florida.NASA in a blog post said US astronauts Bob Hoines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristooretti splashed down safely off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT).Last week, the Dragon Freedom spacecraft carried the Crew-5 mission participants to the ISS, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/spacex-dragon-undocks-from-international-space-station-for-return-to-earth-1101858121.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101865097_125:0:861:552_1920x0_80_0_0_1a54f0e71a8dc1aeccb7435e5e12a0b6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spacex, international space station (iss), nasa, european space agency (esa)
spacex, international space station (iss), nasa, european space agency (esa)
Video - SpaceX Dragon With Crew 4 Mission From ISS Splashes Down Successfully in Atlantic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying Crew 4 from the International Space Station (ISS) back to earth successfully splashed down to safety, SpaceX said in a social media post accompanied by a video clip.
"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth," SpaceX said on Friday.
The company also shared a video of the spacecraft returning to the planet’s surface.
SpaceX, a creation of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, returned four astronauts from the ISS back to Earth after a six-month scientific mission.
Dragon Freedom undocked from the ISS earlier on Friday, one day later than planned, due to high weather concerns in the splashdown areas off the coast of Florida.
NASA in a blog post said US astronauts Bob Hoines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristooretti splashed down safely off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT).
Last week, the Dragon Freedom spacecraft carried the Crew-5 mission participants to the ISS, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.