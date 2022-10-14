https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-federal-authorities-investigating-elon-musks-attempt-to-acquire-twitter---court-filing-1101829363.html

US Federal Authorities Investigating Elon Musk’s Attempt to Acquire Twitter - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is under investigation by the US federal authorities for his activity surrounding the attempted... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

science & tech

elon musk

twitter

investigation

“Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter. Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities concerning their investigations. Twitter wants those documents, because they bear upon key issues in this litigation,” the court filing said on Thursday.Musk initially agreed to purchase Twitter in April for approximately $44 billion before the deal was halted by lawsuits stemming from Musk’s concerns about the number of fraudulent accounts on the social media platform. Musk's claim that the true number of fake accounts is higher than Twitter reported was the basis for stopping the acquisition deal.Twitter has accused Musk of attempting to back out of a deal, which they claim he is contractually obligated to see through to completion.Last week, Musk informed Twitter he would go ahead with the acquisition deal as part of a larger plan to create “X, the everything app,” but did not elaborate.

