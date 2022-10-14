International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-commerce-dept-says-russia-semiconductors-imports-have-decreased-by-70-1101863164.html
US Commerce Dept. Says Russia Semiconductors Imports Have Decreased by 70%
US Commerce Dept. Says Russia Semiconductors Imports Have Decreased by 70%
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s imports of semiconductors have fallen by nearly 70% on a year-to-year basis since the imposition of controls by the United... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T21:16+0000
2022-10-14T21:16+0000
americas
us
semi-conductors
us-russia relations
us commerce department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102441/56/1024415695_0:169:3000:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_8abd63222591ebf61d479cbd634dab85.jpg
"Since the imposition of our controls, Russia’s semiconductor imports, the lifeblood of Russia’s weaponry, have dropped by nearly 70% compared to the same time period last year," the Commerce Department said in a statement.As a result of the controls targeting Russia’s imports of semiconductors, the country's production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has been significantly hindered, the statement said.In addition, the Commerce Department said Russia's car production has decreased by three-quarters and is a sign that microchips are being redirected to military production, the statement said."Russia’s industry is on life-support," the statement said, noting that Russia is turning to chips meant for refrigerators and dishwashing machines to keep up military production.The United States is committed to enhancing its methods of control over the supply of semiconductors to Russia to limit its ability to carry offensive operations and will keep supporting Ukraine, that statement added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/us-efforts-to-curb-semiconductor-tech-exports-to-china-are-nonsense-pundit-says-1101509157.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102441/56/1024415695_150:0:2851:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_b89d263ae7da0db26fb6ca34324cae58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, semi-conductors, us-russia relations, us commerce department
us, semi-conductors, us-russia relations, us commerce department

US Commerce Dept. Says Russia Semiconductors Imports Have Decreased by 70%

21:16 GMT 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Darryl Bautista/Feature Photo Service for IBMAn alliance led by IBM Research has produced the semiconductor industry's first 7nm (nanometer) node test chips with functional transistors
An alliance led by IBM Research has produced the semiconductor industry's first 7nm (nanometer) node test chips with functional transistors - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Darryl Bautista/Feature Photo Service for IBM
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s imports of semiconductors have fallen by nearly 70% on a year-to-year basis since the imposition of controls by the United States, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.
"Since the imposition of our controls, Russia’s semiconductor imports, the lifeblood of Russia’s weaponry, have dropped by nearly 70% compared to the same time period last year," the Commerce Department said in a statement.
As a result of the controls targeting Russia’s imports of semiconductors, the country's production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has been significantly hindered, the statement said.
In addition, the Commerce Department said Russia's car production has decreased by three-quarters and is a sign that microchips are being redirected to military production, the statement said.
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Opinion & Analysis
US Efforts to Curb Semiconductor Tech Exports to China are 'Nonsense', Pundit Says
4 October, 17:12 GMT
"Russia’s industry is on life-support," the statement said, noting that Russia is turning to chips meant for refrigerators and dishwashing machines to keep up military production.
The United States is committed to enhancing its methods of control over the supply of semiconductors to Russia to limit its ability to carry offensive operations and will keep supporting Ukraine, that statement added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала