https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-commerce-dept-says-russia-semiconductors-imports-have-decreased-by-70-1101863164.html
US Commerce Dept. Says Russia Semiconductors Imports Have Decreased by 70%
americas
us
semi-conductors
us-russia relations
us commerce department
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s imports of semiconductors have fallen by nearly 70% on a year-to-year basis since the imposition of controls by the United States, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.
"Since the imposition of our controls, Russia’s semiconductor imports, the lifeblood of Russia’s weaponry, have dropped by nearly 70% compared to the same time period last year," the Commerce Department said in a statement.
As a result of the controls targeting Russia’s imports of semiconductors, the country's production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has been significantly hindered, the statement said.
In addition, the Commerce Department said Russia's car production has decreased by three-quarters and is a sign that microchips are being redirected to military production, the statement said.
"Russia’s industry is on life-support," the statement said, noting that Russia is turning to chips meant for refrigerators and dishwashing machines to keep up military production.
The United States is committed to enhancing its methods of control over the supply of semiconductors to Russia to limit its ability to carry offensive operations and will keep supporting Ukraine, that statement added.