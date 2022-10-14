https://sputniknews.com/20221014/uk-defense-chief-chides-macron-for-revealing-his-hand-on-nuclear-weapons-1101835431.html

UK Defense Chief Chides Macron for 'Revealing His Hand' on Nuclear Weapons

UK Defense Chief Chides Macron for 'Revealing His Hand' on Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has chided French President Emmanuel Macron for a premature reveal of France's stance on non-use of nuclear... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T07:50+0000

2022-10-14T07:50+0000

2022-10-14T07:50+0000

world

russia

france

uk

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/80/1079598089_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4a1cc6fd19f2a61398a19d1aa3862c.jpg

On Thursday, Macron said Paris would not use nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine crisis even if Moscow used them against Kiev.Meanwhile, NATO sources told the media outlet that Macron's statement threatened "the principles of deterrence," adding that they, in turn, "don't go into details on scenarios."The European Union and NATO have ramped up rhetoric about alleged Russian plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Russia has slammed the allegation and said that it would only use nuclear weapons under the conditions outlined in its constitution.In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had crossed all boundaries in its anti-Russian policy and constant threats against Moscow, including nuclear blackmail. High-ranking NATO officials have long been talking about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Moscow, Putin added. In particular, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges on Thursday, promised a "powerful answer from the military side" to Russia if the country launched a nuclear attack against Ukraine.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, france, uk, emmanuel macron