Two Police Officers in Connecticut Killed in Apparent Ambush
Two Bristol
police officers were shot and killed, and a third was seriously injured while responding to a domestic dispute report, according to Connecticut State Police. State police now believe the call was a ruse in order to ambush officers Dustin Demonte, 35, Alex Hamzy, 34, who were killed, and Alec Iurato, 26, who suffered a gunshot wound requiring surgery.
DeMonte had a wife, two children, and a third child on the way, said Bristol police chief Brian Gould at a news conference.
“Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the silver star, officer of the month, and co-recipient for officer of the year in 2019,” Gould said of Demonte
.
The suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, killed the officers with an AR-15-style rifle and had been waiting outside the residence dressed in camouflage attire when police arrived on the scene. The suspect, Brutcher, was shot and killed on the scene. His brother, Nate Brutcher, 32, was also shot and hospitalized in an unknown condition, according to police.
"This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who called the killings a “senseless tragedy.”
Witnesses saw who is most likely the suspect’s brother run out of the Redstone Hill Road house in an attempt to restrain Brutcher before Brutcher shot him. A witness said they heard about 10 shots fired followed by a burst of gunfire. According to court records, Brutcher had recently been divorced in 2019, had his wages garnished in the past year and owed more than $8,000 to two different credit agencies.
Connecticut state police are calling the 911 call “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.”
“Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers. And a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence,” Gould said Thursday. “To our fallen officers’ families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made.”
“These individuals truly, truly enjoyed serving this community. And they’re heroes, and that’s what we need to remember them as,” he added.