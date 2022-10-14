https://sputniknews.com/20221014/sri-lankan-court-postpones-hearing-against-ex-president-maithripala-sirisena-in-easter-bombing-case-1101838738.html

Sri Lankan Court Postpones Hearing Against Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena in Easter Bombing Case

Sri Lankan Court Postpones Hearing Against Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena in Easter Bombing Case

Three years after the 2019 bombings, a Colombo court named former President Maithripala Sirisena a suspect in the terrorist attacks. The string of bombings was... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T09:57+0000

2022-10-14T09:57+0000

2022-10-14T09:57+0000

world

sri lanka

easter sunday bombings

colombo

ranil wickremesinghe

maithripala sirisena

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101839546_0:0:3217:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_94e20a763f7093085851dbfa6f6f5881.jpg

A Colombo court provided relief to former President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday by suspending any action against him for ten weeks in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks case.However, refusing to quash the summons, the Court of Appeals requested written submissions in the case by November 30.On September 16, the Fort Magistrate’s Court decided to name Sirisena as a suspect in the case, following a private complaint filed by victims of the attack, in which they allege that the former president committed an offense by acting negligently in response to intelligence warnings.The inquiry ordered against the ex-president came amid a call by the UN Human Rights Office to release the “complete findings” of previous inquiries into the Easter Sunday bombings.President Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to incorporate the UK’s Scotland Yard to help investigators.In March, the Head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, called for an UN-led mechanism to investigate the 2019 terrorist attacks while addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, alleging that it was a "grand political plot".

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/sri-lanka-court-names-former-president-sirisena-as-suspect-in-2019-easter-bombings-1100860539.html

sri lanka

colombo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, easter sunday bombings, colombo, ranil wickremesinghe, maithripala sirisena, terrorism