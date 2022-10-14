https://sputniknews.com/20221014/spanish-daily-under-fire-for-using-snake-charmer-to-portray-indias-economic-growth-1101846735.html
Spanish Daily Under Fire For Using Snake Charmer to Portray India's Economic Growth
It is not the first time in recent weeks that India has been presented with a "colonial era" mindset. Last month, US television host Tucker Carlson praised British rule in the South Asian nation, claiming that Indians haven't built train stations as beautiful as those of the Englishmen even 75 years after their independence.
A Spanish newspaper has come under fire from a section of Indian netizens for using a caricature of a snake charmer to show India's economic growth story.
The La Vanguardia news daily published the image with the headline "The hour of the Indian Economy" on its front page on October 9 to highlight how the country has emerged as one of the economic powerhouses in the last few years.
However, many social media users fumed at the portrayal, terming the description "racist", "stereotypical" and "insulting".
"Good to see that Europe too is taking notice of Indian economic growth in a recession-caught world, but to show it through a snake charmer caricature, points out their white supremacist mindset!" one user wrote on Twitter.
"How shameless they are. Whatever they are trying to project, India will grow and prosper irrespective of western sarcasm," another added.
Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian P.C. Mohan, as well as author Rajat Sethi, also blasted the newspaper's racist representation and termed it "sheer stupidity".
"The hour of the Indian economy is the top story of a Spanish weekly. While India's strong economy gets global recognition, portraying our image as snake charmers even after decades of independence is sheer stupidity. Decolonizing the foreign mindset is a complex endeavor," PC Mohan tweeted.
"While the world is taking notice of India's economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated," Sethi concluded.
India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, having surpassed Britain
to occupy that spot in September this year.