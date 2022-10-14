https://sputniknews.com/20221014/spanish-daily-under-fire-for-using-snake-charmer-to-portray-indias-economic-growth-1101846735.html

Spanish Daily Under Fire For Using Snake Charmer to Portray India's Economic Growth

Spanish Daily Under Fire For Using Snake Charmer to Portray India's Economic Growth

It is not the first time in recent weeks that India has been presented with a "colonial era" mindset.

A Spanish newspaper has come under fire from a section of Indian netizens for using a caricature of a snake charmer to show India's economic growth story.The La Vanguardia news daily published the image with the headline "The hour of the Indian Economy" on its front page on October 9 to highlight how the country has emerged as one of the economic powerhouses in the last few years.However, many social media users fumed at the portrayal, terming the description "racist", "stereotypical" and "insulting"."How shameless they are. Whatever they are trying to project, India will grow and prosper irrespective of western sarcasm," another added.Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian P.C. Mohan, as well as author Rajat Sethi, also blasted the newspaper's racist representation and termed it "sheer stupidity"."While the world is taking notice of India's economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated," Sethi concluded.India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, having surpassed Britain to occupy that spot in September this year.

