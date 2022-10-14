https://sputniknews.com/20221014/social-security-and-ssi-set-for-largest-increase-in-40-years-1101829773.html

Social Security and SSI Set For Largest Increase in 40 Years

There are roughly 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits and nearly 8 million disabled workers receiving SSI benefits, though some individuals... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get an increase of 8.7% in payments starting in 2023.The historic increase, the largest in over 40 years, is part of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and it reflects the rapidly growing cost of food, energy, and housing in the United States. It will be coupled with a 3% decrease in Medicare part B premiums that will also take effect in January.On average, Social Security recipients will receive an extra $140 a month, while the maximum federal SSI benefit will increase to $914 per month for individuals, up from $841 in 2022. For couples, the new maximum SSI benefit will be $1,371, up from $1,261. Last year’s COLA increased payments by 5.9%.The Social Security Administration will begin sending out notices informing recipients of their increased payments. Also in January, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax will increase, reflecting an increase in the national wage average index.

