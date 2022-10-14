https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russia-reveals-new-details-regarding-the-perpetrators-of-crimean-bridge-attack-1101819575.html

Russia Reveals New Details Regarding the Perpetrators of Crimean Bridge Attack

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T09:11+0000

2022-10-14T09:11+0000

2022-10-14T09:11+0000

Russia reveals perpetrators of Crimean Bridge attack On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Russia's recent revelations on the Crimean Bridge explosion.

Mark Sleboda- International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost- Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the new details regarding the perpetrators behind the Crimean Bridge explosion.In the final hour, economist Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about the new inflation numbers and how it will affect daily expenses like rent and gas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

