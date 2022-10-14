International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Russia Reveals New Details Regarding the Perpetrators of Crimean Bridge Attack
Russia Reveals New Details Regarding the Perpetrators of Crimean Bridge Attack
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T09:11+0000
2022-10-14T09:11+0000
Russia reveals perpetrators of Crimean Bridge attack
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Russia's recent revelations on the Crimean Bridge explosion.
Mark Sleboda- International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost- Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the new details regarding the perpetrators behind the Crimean Bridge explosion.In the final hour, economist Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about the new inflation numbers and how it will affect daily expenses like rent and gas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
09:11 GMT 14.10.2022
Russia reveals perpetrators of Crimean Bridge attack
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Russia's recent revelations on the Crimean Bridge explosion.
Mark Sleboda- International Relations and Security Analyst
Mark Frost- Economist and Professor
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the new details regarding the perpetrators behind the Crimean Bridge explosion.
In the final hour, economist Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about the new inflation numbers and how it will affect daily expenses like rent and gas.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
