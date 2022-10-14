Role of 'Human Factors' in Devastating Results of Flooding in Nigeria Explained
© AFP 2022 / RADENO HANIELThis aerial view shows local residents crossing the Numan bridge while driving to a safer grounds on September 25, 2022 away from the rising waters in Numan Community of Adamawa State - North East Nigeria.
Pointing out the factors that contributed to the outcome of the flooding in Nigeria, the disaster management expert also explained what measures may help mitigate the risks of such a calamity in the future.
This year, severe flooding wreaked havoc upon the Western African nation of Nigeria, with over 500 people perishing amid this disaster.
With about 1,500 people being injured and tens of thousands displaced by the disaster, not to mention thousands of ruined homes, experts are now pondering what made this outcome possible.
While blaming climate change may seem easy, as Nigeria is “prone to climate risks”, it seems that “the increased consequence of the flooding” in this case is “more to do with human factors”, says Dr. Henry Ngeyam Bang, Disaster Management Expert, Researcher and Educator at Bournemouth University’s Disaster Management Center.
“Firstly, the affected population is vulnerable to flood risks due to economic and geographic factors. The location of houses near drainage systems (rivers, streams) and poorly drained areas close to river Benue makes them more prone to inundation from rising flood waters,” he explained. “Secondly, the houses are poorly constructed and not durable or strong enough to withstand the flood waters. They collapse easily when inundated, rendering their residents homeless. The inability to construct resilient houses and live in a safe area are linked to limited access to resources and poverty.”
Bang also noted that heavy rainfall in the neighboring nation of Cameroon contributes to flooding in Nigeria, as rivers in one country drain into the rivers of its neighbor. In 2012, "intensive flooding in Nigeria was partly due to the release of flood water from the Lagdo dam in North Cameroon to protect the infrastructure from structural damage when it exceeded its capacity after heavy rainfall."
“Other development-related factors exacerbating the flooding in Nigeria (include) the poorly developed infrastructure for storm water drainage and blockages due to uncontrolled waste disposal,” he added.
27 September, 07:11 GMT
As for the existing legislative and institutional framework for prevention and response to natural hazards in Nigeria, they appear “satisfactory” in theory, though that framework “faces a number of challenges”, Bang warned.
Namely, challenges to the development of the so-called national disaster response plan (NDRP) are “associated with lack of clarity or agreement in the national structure, whether a multi-hazards approach is appropriate and the nature of multi-stakeholder involvement,” he said.
“Other issues are limited resource provision for effective response and limited community sensitization on disaster risk reduction measures including the consequences of defying orders to relocate from risky areas,” Bang suggested. “Additionally, a key limitation is the inability to enforce disaster management legislation, especially to evict people who have illegally built houses in flood-prone areas.”
The expert also postulated that the local emergency management agencies should perhaps be “proactive in flood management” and, noting how Nigeria “experiences seasonal flooding due to heavy rainfall at specific times of the year,” added that these agencies could be “more strategic in preparing people living in pre-identified flood risk areas for impending flooding during the year.”
“Speedy reaction to flood incidents saves lives. The disaster management authorities should be empowered with the appropriate resources for rapid response to flooded areas,” he said. “That would expedite the evaluation of the situation and help to save people trapped in flood waters.”
Bang added that employing measures such as an early warning system “that can trigger response to mitigate flood risks,” and working out a “strategic disaster management foreign policy with Cameroon” can also improve the situation.
He also mused that developed countries, including Russia, could help Nigeria to “access disaster management technology for natural hazard risks.”