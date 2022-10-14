https://sputniknews.com/20221014/role-of-human-factors-in-devastating-results-of-flooding-in-nigeria-explained-1101842844.html

Pointing out the factors that contributed to the outcome of the flooding in Nigeria, the disaster management expert also explained what measures may help... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

This year, severe flooding wreaked havoc upon the Western African nation of Nigeria, with over 500 people perishing amid this disaster.With about 1,500 people being injured and tens of thousands displaced by the disaster, not to mention thousands of ruined homes, experts are now pondering what made this outcome possible.While blaming climate change may seem easy, as Nigeria is “prone to climate risks”, it seems that “the increased consequence of the flooding” in this case is “more to do with human factors”, says Dr. Henry Ngeyam Bang, Disaster Management Expert, Researcher and Educator at Bournemouth University’s Disaster Management Center.Bang also noted that heavy rainfall in the neighboring nation of Cameroon contributes to flooding in Nigeria, as rivers in one country drain into the rivers of its neighbor. In 2012, "intensive flooding in Nigeria was partly due to the release of flood water from the Lagdo dam in North Cameroon to protect the infrastructure from structural damage when it exceeded its capacity after heavy rainfall."“Other development-related factors exacerbating the flooding in Nigeria (include) the poorly developed infrastructure for storm water drainage and blockages due to uncontrolled waste disposal,” he added.As for the existing legislative and institutional framework for prevention and response to natural hazards in Nigeria, they appear “satisfactory” in theory, though that framework “faces a number of challenges”, Bang warned.Namely, challenges to the development of the so-called national disaster response plan (NDRP) are “associated with lack of clarity or agreement in the national structure, whether a multi-hazards approach is appropriate and the nature of multi-stakeholder involvement,” he said.The expert also postulated that the local emergency management agencies should perhaps be “proactive in flood management” and, noting how Nigeria “experiences seasonal flooding due to heavy rainfall at specific times of the year,” added that these agencies could be “more strategic in preparing people living in pre-identified flood risk areas for impending flooding during the year.”Bang added that employing measures such as an early warning system “that can trigger response to mitigate flood risks,” and working out a “strategic disaster management foreign policy with Cameroon” can also improve the situation.He also mused that developed countries, including Russia, could help Nigeria to “access disaster management technology for natural hazard risks.”

