Roger Stone Meltdown, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist B****’
© ANNA MONEYMAKERRoger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to former U.S. President Donald Trump, addresses reporters in front of the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building after his deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on December 17, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Roger Stone, a Republican strategist, consultant and lobbyist, began his career as a student volunteer on Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign in 1972 before becoming an ally and advisor to former President Donald Trump. A day before the 2020 presidential election, Stone said “f*** the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” CNN reported.
A recently released video shows Stone, 70, having a meltdown after he was not granted a pardon following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol Building. Stone had sought a pardon shortly after the January 6 attacks, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in order to disrupt a joint session of Congress from certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
According to the House committee investigating the January 6 attacks, Stone had texted a lawyer named David I. Schoen, writing: “There will be mass prosecutions. Mark my words.” He then asked if Schoen, who was representing Trump at the time, could “plug” a pardon for him during the next meeting that he took with Trump.
That evidence was turned over by a Danish filmmaking crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who also captured Stone’s unhinged behavior on camera during a telephone call in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to an unknown person, during which he referred to Ivanka Trump as an “abortionist b****.”
“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly,” says Stone, who is visibly angry in the video. “He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight. Let’s fight. F*** you. F*** you and your abortionist daughter.”
Stone’s phone call shows his anger at learning that he wouldn’t be granted a pardon or legal protection in the aftermath of the January 6 riots. Trump first pardoned Stone in December of 2020 in connection to the 2016 election. Stone was supposed to serve a 40-month prison sentence, but Trump commuted that sentence.
The clip was filmed during Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021, as Biden was being sworn in as president. It is from an upcoming documentary called “A Storm Foretold.” The House committee decided not to play the clip during their public hearings, but still showed other footage from the documentary. Additional footage shared with the committee, and obtained by CNN, shows Stone saying, “F*** the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” a day before the 2020 election.