https://sputniknews.com/20221014/roger-stone-meltdown-calls-ivanka-trump-an-abortionist-b-1101864218.html

Roger Stone Meltdown, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist B****’

Roger Stone Meltdown, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist B****’

Roger Stone, a Republican strategist, consultant and lobbyist, began his career as a student volunteer on Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign in 1972 before... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T21:55+0000

2022-10-14T21:55+0000

2022-10-14T21:55+0000

viral

video clip

roger stone

meltdown

meltdown

trump

ivanka trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091613555_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57230db56cb0bd43202834fb1e3f6150.jpg

A recently released video shows Stone, 70, having a meltdown after he was not granted a pardon following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol Building. Stone had sought a pardon shortly after the January 6 attacks, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in order to disrupt a joint session of Congress from certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.According to the House committee investigating the January 6 attacks, Stone had texted a lawyer named David I. Schoen, writing: “There will be mass prosecutions. Mark my words.” He then asked if Schoen, who was representing Trump at the time, could “plug” a pardon for him during the next meeting that he took with Trump.That evidence was turned over by a Danish filmmaking crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who also captured Stone’s unhinged behavior on camera during a telephone call in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to an unknown person, during which he referred to Ivanka Trump as an “abortionist b****.”Stone’s phone call shows his anger at learning that he wouldn’t be granted a pardon or legal protection in the aftermath of the January 6 riots. Trump first pardoned Stone in December of 2020 in connection to the 2016 election. Stone was supposed to serve a 40-month prison sentence, but Trump commuted that sentence.The clip was filmed during Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021, as Biden was being sworn in as president. It is from an upcoming documentary called “A Storm Foretold.” The House committee decided not to play the clip during their public hearings, but still showed other footage from the documentary. Additional footage shared with the committee, and obtained by CNN, shows Stone saying, “F*** the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” a day before the 2020 election.

https://sputniknews.com/20220321/roger-stone-russia-is-acting-defensively-in-ukrainian-conflict-1094055465.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

video clip, roger stone, meltdown, meltdown, trump, ivanka trump