Qatar Could Become Platform For Exports of Iranian Goods to Other Countries - Raisi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that Qatar could become a platform for the export of Iranian goods to other countries.

"Qatar could become a platform for the export of goods from the Islamic Republic to other countries," Raisi told journalists after returning from the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.The sixth CICA summit took place in the Kazakh capital of Astana from Wednesday-Thursday. Participants include Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.CICA is a multinational forum for advancing cooperation through peace, security, and stability in Asia. It was founded in 1999 and includes 27 countries, namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, South Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

