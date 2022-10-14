International
Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations, Putin Says
President: Switzerland Opposes Sanctions Against Russia Affecting Scientific Sphere
President: Switzerland Opposes Sanctions Against Russia Affecting Scientific Sphere
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland considers the introduction of sanctions against Russia in the scientific field to be absurd, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said...
Science cannot be stopped and it would be absurd to assume that anyone is capable of this, Cassis told reporters at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit, adding that not a single war in the past could stop human intelligence and research into the future.He stressed that there are no plans to impose sanctions against Russia when it comes to science.Western countries imposed multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow, citing the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine in February. The restrictions exacerbated ongoing fuel issues, resulting in a significant energy crisis in Europe, with fuel prices and the cost of living skyrocketing worldwide.
12:14 GMT 14.10.2022
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022.
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland considers the introduction of sanctions against Russia in the scientific field to be absurd, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday.
Science cannot be stopped and it would be absurd to assume that anyone is capable of this, Cassis told reporters at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit, adding that not a single war in the past could stop human intelligence and research into the future.
He stressed that there are no plans to impose sanctions against Russia when it comes to science.
Western countries imposed multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow, citing the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine in February. The restrictions exacerbated ongoing fuel issues, resulting in a significant energy crisis in Europe, with fuel prices and the cost of living skyrocketing worldwide.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала