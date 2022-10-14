https://sputniknews.com/20221014/president-switzerland-opposes-sanctions-against-russia-affecting-scientific-sphere-1101846364.html

President: Switzerland Opposes Sanctions Against Russia Affecting Scientific Sphere

President: Switzerland Opposes Sanctions Against Russia Affecting Scientific Sphere

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland considers the introduction of sanctions against Russia in the scientific field to be absurd, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T12:14+0000

2022-10-14T12:14+0000

2022-10-14T12:14+0000

russia

russia

switzerland

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101845721_0:49:2842:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_ba2bc1676d55837d7ce31ce99dc108e4.jpg

Science cannot be stopped and it would be absurd to assume that anyone is capable of this, Cassis told reporters at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit, adding that not a single war in the past could stop human intelligence and research into the future.He stressed that there are no plans to impose sanctions against Russia when it comes to science.Western countries imposed multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow, citing the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine in February. The restrictions exacerbated ongoing fuel issues, resulting in a significant energy crisis in Europe, with fuel prices and the cost of living skyrocketing worldwide.

russia

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, switzerland, science