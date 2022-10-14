https://sputniknews.com/20221014/poll-republican-kari-lake-takes-lead-over-katie-hobbs-in-arizona-gubernatorial-race--1101830374.html
Arizona is one of the major battleground states in November’s midterm elections. Gubernatorial races have taken on extra importance since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade, allowing state anti-abortion laws to take effect.
According to a new poll released Thursday, Republican Kari Lake is leading the Arizona gubernatorial race by four points.
The poll, taken by Fox10 Phoenix
and polling firm InsiderAdvantage, says that Lake is leading her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs 49.3% to 45.6%, with only 4% of voters saying they are undecided ahead of next month’s elections. Lake also has a commanding lead with voters aged 18-39, beating Hobbs by eleven points. Independent voters also prefer Lake, according to the poll.
Late last month, a judge ruled that prosecutors could enforce an 1864 law that banned abortions unless it is necessary to save the mother’s life. Arizona also passed a law earlier this year banning abortions after 15 weeks. That disparity has led to doctors stopping abortions in the state.
Lake has said she has no plans to ask the legislature to make any changes to the state’s laws, while Hobbs has implied that she does not think there should be limits on abortions, saying that decision should be left to “a woman and her doctor and leaving politics entirely out of it.”
Just last month, the same poll had the two in a dead heat. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, which combines polls and runs simulations in an attempt to predict the election, gives Lake a slight advantage. In their forecasts, Lake wins 52% of the time.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Senate race is a bit more favorable to Democrats. It has Democrat Mark Kelly with a four-point lead over his Republican opponent Blake Masters, 46% to 41.6%. Libertarian Mark Victor is set to scoop up 5% of the vote, according to the poll.
FiveThirtyEight has Kelly winning 81% of their forecasts.
The Fox10 poll surveyed 550 registered Arizona voters and has a margin of error of 4.2%