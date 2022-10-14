https://sputniknews.com/20221014/pakistan-minister-threatens-to-hang-imran-khan-upside-down-if-pti-goes-ahead-with-long-march-1101837668.html

Pakistan Minister Threatens to 'Hang' Imran Khan Upside Down If PTI Goes Ahead with Long March

Demanding snap elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is planning a decisive long march against the Shehbaz Sharif government later this month. Meanwhile... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan threatened to "hang former" prime minister Imran Khan upside down if the opposition leader goes through with his long march in Islamabad. The minister said that the federal government has readied plans to crush the so called "Absolute Freedom March"."Let him (Imran Khan) come to Islamabad. Imran Khan doesn't know what the government is planning to do with him this time around. We will hang him upside down,” the interior minister stated while speaking on Geo News channel program Capital Talk.Around 25,000 additional troops have been deployed to reinforce the ranks of the Islamabad police force.Meanwhile, the News daily reported that Pakistan rangers would continue to guard Islamabad for three more months, as Khan has yet to announce the exact date of the much-hyped march. Earlier this week, Khan stated that the impending march would be the biggest in the country's history.The Sharif government has filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chief in the Supreme Court over his proposed long march to Islamabad.The PTI chief has mobilized its supporters by holding dozens rallies across the country since April, after he lost the majority as prime minister in the parliament, paving the way for a joint opposition led by Shehbaz Sharif forming the government.Khan has accused Washington of hatching a conspiracy to oust his party PTI from power, a charge refuted by the Joe Biden administration.

