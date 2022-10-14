https://sputniknews.com/20221014/outrage-after-top-officer-in-flood-hit-indian-state-blurts-out-govt-not-running-delivery-service-1101834212.html

Outrage After Top Officer in Flood-Hit Indian State Blurts Out Gov't 'Not Running Delivery Service'

Rain-triggered floods have affected more than one million people across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with many of the eastern parts of the state still... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

A top administrative officer in Ambedkarnagar, a district of India's Uttar Pradesh state, is receiving social media flak for comments he made during a program meant to distribute relief material among the locals of a flood-hit area on Thursday.In a now-viral clip, District Magistrate Samuel Paul was seen telling people that they would have to collect relief material, including food packets, from an outpost set up in the area, because police had not been tasked with delivering it to their homes.The district magistrate's comments reportedly came after a few locals complained that it was difficult for them to reach the outpost to collect relief material at a time when the water had entered their homes.His remarks weren't appreciated on social media, with a section of netizens slamming him for his insensitivity towards the crisis-hit residents."Such empathy....this Guy needs to get an award for his sensitivity to the flood victims!!" a Twitter user said sarcastically."Getting a government job means becoming a rascal," a third concluded.

