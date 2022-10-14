Outrage After Top Officer in Flood-Hit Indian State Blurts Out Gov't 'Not Running Delivery Service'
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIAIndia's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute food and relief materials to people in flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains that caused the overflowing of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in Allahabad on August 27, 2022.
Rain-triggered floods have affected more than one million people across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with many of the eastern parts of the state still submerged. Among the worst-hit districts are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, and Gorakhpur.
A top administrative officer in Ambedkarnagar, a district of India's Uttar Pradesh state, is receiving social media flak for comments he made during a program meant to distribute relief material among the locals of a flood-hit area on Thursday.
In a now-viral clip, District Magistrate Samuel Paul was seen telling people that they would have to collect relief material, including food packets, from an outpost set up in the area, because police had not been tasked with delivering it to their homes.
The district magistrate's comments reportedly came after a few locals complained that it was difficult for them to reach the outpost to collect relief material at a time when the water had entered their homes.
"There is an arrangement to stay here. We will give you chlorine tablets. If you are facing any problems, the doctor will come and see you here. That is the purpose of a flood relief camp. Should we send you food if you are staying at home? The government is not running a Zomato service," Paul is heard saying in the video.
Ambedkarnagar DM Samuel Paul at a meeting with villagers grappling with floods: “Rahat Kendra is is meant 2 provide relief 2 those suffering with ailments,if someone is ill,a doctor can examine.If u stay at home,we can’t deliver food at your home.We aren’t running Zomato service” pic.twitter.com/7sdAbjVGlL— Shikha Salaria (@Salaria_Shikha1) October 13, 2022
His remarks weren't appreciated on social media, with a section of netizens slamming him for his insensitivity towards the crisis-hit residents.
"Such empathy....this Guy needs to get an award for his sensitivity to the flood victims!!" a Twitter user said sarcastically.
"These are hired to serve ppl or rule over them? If they can't reach ppl, ensure that a salary doesn't reach them," another added.
"Getting a government job means becoming a rascal," a third concluded.