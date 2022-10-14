International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/outrage-after-top-officer-in-flood-hit-indian-state-blurts-out-govt-not-running-delivery-service-1101834212.html
Outrage After Top Officer in Flood-Hit Indian State Blurts Out Gov't 'Not Running Delivery Service'
Outrage After Top Officer in Flood-Hit Indian State Blurts Out Gov't 'Not Running Delivery Service'
Rain-triggered floods have affected more than one million people across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with many of the eastern parts of the state still... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T08:29+0000
2022-10-14T08:29+0000
india
uttar pradesh
district
outrage
internet outrage
flood
flood
government
government
disaster relief
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101837394_0:157:3081:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_67025f30c75879870dba625308d24ad8.jpg
A top administrative officer in Ambedkarnagar, a district of India's Uttar Pradesh state, is receiving social media flak for comments he made during a program meant to distribute relief material among the locals of a flood-hit area on Thursday.In a now-viral clip, District Magistrate Samuel Paul was seen telling people that they would have to collect relief material, including food packets, from an outpost set up in the area, because police had not been tasked with delivering it to their homes.The district magistrate's comments reportedly came after a few locals complained that it was difficult for them to reach the outpost to collect relief material at a time when the water had entered their homes.His remarks weren't appreciated on social media, with a section of netizens slamming him for his insensitivity towards the crisis-hit residents."Such empathy....this Guy needs to get an award for his sensitivity to the flood victims!!" a Twitter user said sarcastically."Getting a government job means becoming a rascal," a third concluded.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101837394_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_197acdef174fb231ce256fa5916408df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uttar pradesh, district, outrage, internet outrage, flood, flood, government, government, disaster relief, relief, humanitarian relief
uttar pradesh, district, outrage, internet outrage, flood, flood, government, government, disaster relief, relief, humanitarian relief

Outrage After Top Officer in Flood-Hit Indian State Blurts Out Gov't 'Not Running Delivery Service'

08:29 GMT 14.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIAIndia's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute food and relief materials to people in flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains that caused the overflowing of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in Allahabad on August 27, 2022.
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute food and relief materials to people in flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains that caused the overflowing of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in Allahabad on August 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIA
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Rain-triggered floods have affected more than one million people across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with many of the eastern parts of the state still submerged. Among the worst-hit districts are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, and Gorakhpur.
A top administrative officer in Ambedkarnagar, a district of India's Uttar Pradesh state, is receiving social media flak for comments he made during a program meant to distribute relief material among the locals of a flood-hit area on Thursday.
In a now-viral clip, District Magistrate Samuel Paul was seen telling people that they would have to collect relief material, including food packets, from an outpost set up in the area, because police had not been tasked with delivering it to their homes.
The district magistrate's comments reportedly came after a few locals complained that it was difficult for them to reach the outpost to collect relief material at a time when the water had entered their homes.
"There is an arrangement to stay here. We will give you chlorine tablets. If you are facing any problems, the doctor will come and see you here. That is the purpose of a flood relief camp. Should we send you food if you are staying at home? The government is not running a Zomato service," Paul is heard saying in the video.
His remarks weren't appreciated on social media, with a section of netizens slamming him for his insensitivity towards the crisis-hit residents.
"Such empathy....this Guy needs to get an award for his sensitivity to the flood victims!!" a Twitter user said sarcastically.

"These are hired to serve ppl or rule over them? If they can't reach ppl, ensure that a salary doesn't reach them," another added.

"Getting a government job means becoming a rascal," a third concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала