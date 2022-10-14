https://sputniknews.com/20221014/north-korea-retaliates-seouls-provocations-near-forward-defense-area-state-media-report-1101833951.html

North Korea Retaliates Seoul's 'Provocations' Near Forward Defense Area, State Media Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean troops have taken "strong military countermeasures" in retaliation to the provocations conducted by the South Korean army in... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

It did not specify the nature of the "countermeasures."The report also said that the KPA had sent a "stern warning" to the South Korean army which it said was "inciting military tension in the frontline area with reckless action."Earlier in the day, North Korea fired a total of 170 artillery shells toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea and launched a short-range ballistic missile. The missile flew about 650 kilometers (404 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

