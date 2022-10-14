https://sputniknews.com/20221014/nigerian-company-uses-e-waste-to-create-eco-friendly-solar-lanterns-1101836446.html

Nigerian Company Uses E-Waste to Create Eco-Friendly Solar Lanterns

Nigerian Company Uses E-Waste to Create Eco-Friendly Solar Lanterns

Earlier this month, the Quadloop chief executive said that the firm’s flagship product, the IDunnu solar lantern, is fitted with a USB mobile charging option... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

Dozie Igweilo, founder and CEO of the Nigeria-based company Quadloop, has touted his firm’s R&D efforts to turn electronic waste into environmentally friendly products, such as solar­-powered lanterns.Speaking to Reuters, Igweilo said that he had come up with the idea while monitoring a market for affordable domestically made electrical goods. He added that parts for these products were not available in Nigeria.He explained that his company, in particular, recycles lithium batteries from discarded old laptops to produce solar lanterns, which have a lower impact on the environment. According to Igweilo, Quadloop plans to source at least 70% of its materials from electronic waste.The remarks came after the company’s CEO told the Meaningful Business group that Quadloop focuses on producing devices that “would make life easier and better for everyone while promoting local manufacturing.”Igweilo stressed that the firm’s “future ambition is to utilize e-waste as a means of job creation, empowering young adults and bringing awareness to the circular economy resource models in Africa.”The company's drive to recycle e-waste unfolds against the backdrop of efforts by Western-backed environmentalist groups, the EU and US President Joe Biden's climate czar John Kerry to prevent African nations from developing their own lucrative energy projects.

