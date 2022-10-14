International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/nigerian-company-uses-e-waste-to-create-eco-friendly-solar-lanterns-1101836446.html
Nigerian Company Uses E-Waste to Create Eco-Friendly Solar Lanterns
Nigerian Company Uses E-Waste to Create Eco-Friendly Solar Lanterns
Earlier this month, the Quadloop chief executive said that the firm’s flagship product, the IDunnu solar lantern, is fitted with a USB mobile charging option... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T08:32+0000
2022-10-14T08:32+0000
africa
nigeria
company
waste
production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107171/08/1071710822_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3d2db4f241f966b25e4c43dc7802d0.jpg
Dozie Igweilo, founder and CEO of the Nigeria-based company Quadloop, has touted his firm’s R&amp;D efforts to turn electronic waste into environmentally friendly products, such as solar­-powered lanterns.Speaking to Reuters, Igweilo said that he had come up with the idea while monitoring a market for affordable domestically made electrical goods. He added that parts for these products were not available in Nigeria.He explained that his company, in particular, recycles lithium batteries from discarded old laptops to produce solar lanterns, which have a lower impact on the environment. According to Igweilo, Quadloop plans to source at least 70% of its materials from electronic waste.The remarks came after the company’s CEO told the Meaningful Business group that Quadloop focuses on producing devices that “would make life easier and better for everyone while promoting local manufacturing.”Igweilo stressed that the firm’s “future ambition is to utilize e-waste as a means of job creation, empowering young adults and bringing awareness to the circular economy resource models in Africa.”The company's drive to recycle e-waste unfolds against the backdrop of efforts by Western-backed environmentalist groups, the EU and US President Joe Biden's climate czar John Kerry to prevent African nations from developing their own lucrative energy projects.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/electricity-grid-collapse-causes-blackouts-in-nigeria-1101255644.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/oil-behemoth-shell-swallows-african-solar-provider-for-greener-balance-sheet-1101312218.html
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107171/08/1071710822_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_23d64fa05d77bd43a343cd9e754a912e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, company, waste, production
nigeria, company, waste, production

Nigerian Company Uses E-Waste to Create Eco-Friendly Solar Lanterns

08:32 GMT 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michael ConroyCircuit boards fill a bin at a recycling centre
Circuit boards fill a bin at a recycling centre - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, the Quadloop chief executive said that the firm’s flagship product, the IDunnu solar lantern, is fitted with a USB mobile charging option and made up of 70% electronic waste material.
Dozie Igweilo, founder and CEO of the Nigeria-based company Quadloop, has touted his firm’s R&D efforts to turn electronic waste into environmentally friendly products, such as solar­-powered lanterns.
Speaking to Reuters, Igweilo said that he had come up with the idea while monitoring a market for affordable domestically made electrical goods. He added that parts for these products were not available in Nigeria.

“At that point, we noticed that […] if we leverage on electronic waste, we are going to cut down the cost of production as well as the cost of sales, and that is what brought us to where we are today,” the Quadloop chief executive pointed out.

A general view of a power distribution plant which has ran out of power supply following a collapse of the national grid resulting in total blackout in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, on March 15, 2022. - From Nigerian airlines to Malawi bakers, African countries are feeling the pain of Ukraine's crisis as supply disruptions hike inflation and oil prices push up fuel costs. Global oil prices touched ten-year highs of more than $100 a barrel soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, doubling diesel prices for African countries like Nigeria. Ukraine and Russia are both major suppliers of wheat and grains to Africa and Western sanctions and disruptions are already hiking costs across the continent. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
Africa
Electricity Grid Collapse Causes Blackouts in Nigeria
27 September, 07:11 GMT
He explained that his company, in particular, recycles lithium batteries from discarded old laptops to produce solar lanterns, which have a lower impact on the environment. According to Igweilo, Quadloop plans to source at least 70% of its materials from electronic waste.
The remarks came after the company’s CEO told the Meaningful Business group that Quadloop focuses on producing devices that “would make life easier and better for everyone while promoting local manufacturing.”
Igweilo stressed that the firm’s “future ambition is to utilize e-waste as a means of job creation, empowering young adults and bringing awareness to the circular economy resource models in Africa.”

“This ambition can be achieved by cultivating a self-sustaining production line and sustainable consumption habits, enhancing the production of local electronics, gadgets, and machines designed for Africa by Africans. The aim is for Quadloop to become the foremost indigenous company seeking innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle e-waste, producing an entirely new product designed in the heart of Africa,” he concluded.

A picture shows the logo of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
Africa
Oil Behemoth Shell Swallows African Solar Provider for ‘Greener’ Balance Sheet
28 September, 13:36 GMT
The company's drive to recycle e-waste unfolds against the backdrop of efforts by Western-backed environmentalist groups, the EU and US President Joe Biden's climate czar John Kerry to prevent African nations from developing their own lucrative energy projects.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала