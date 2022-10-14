International
Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty
Nancy Pelosi Vowed to 'Punch Out' Trump for 'Trespassing' at Capitol - Video
Nancy Pelosi Vowed to 'Punch Out' Trump for 'Trespassing' at Capitol - Video
Nancy Pelosi Vowed to 'Punch Out' Trump for 'Trespassing' at Capitol - Video

14:53 GMT 14.10.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 14.10.2022)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington.
The video featuring Pelosi was apparently recorded on January 6, 2021, the day of the events often referred to as the Capitol Hill riots.
New footage of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to “punch out” the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has been made public.
The video, recorded by the speaker’s daughter Alexandra on January 6, 2021, and released during the House January 6 Committee hearing this week, shows Pelosi being told that Trump might join his supporters at the Capitol.
“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out,” Pelosi can be heard saying. “I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”
Trump is said to have been at a rally at the Ellipse when Pelosi was uttering these words. While addressing his supporters, then-POTUS promised to join them as they were about to march at the Capitol where the results of the 2020 presidential election were being officiated, though he ultimately failed to do so.
On January 6, 2021, protesters entered the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election outcome, with the violent events that transpired at the Capitol premises resulting in several deaths.
Hundreds of people have since been charged by the US authorities in relation to the riot, while a special US House Select Committee was established to investigate the matter.
