Morocco Suffering Most Severe Drought in 30 Years - King

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Moroccan King Mohammed VI said on Friday that his country is facing the most severe period of drought in the last three decades and called on... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Morocco is experiencing the most severe period of drought in the last 30 years. Urgent measures must be taken to conserve water resources, the problem of drought is a global phenomenon that is exacerbated by climate change," the monarch said at the opening of the first parliamentary session.According to the king, during his 23-year rule, 50 dams have been built in the country to solve the water issue, while another 20 hydraulic structures are under construction.According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, an unprecedented drought caused by the heat led to a reduction in wheat production in Morocco by two-thirds, as a result of which the country had to increase its imports. The purchase of wheat on foreign markets by July of this year amounted to $1.6 billion for the budget of Morocco, which is twice as much as the country's spending for this purpose.

