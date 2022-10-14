https://sputniknews.com/20221014/morocco-suffering-most-severe-drought-in-30-years---king-1101864974.html
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Moroccan King Mohammed VI said on Friday that his country is facing the most severe period of drought in the last three decades and called on residents to use water sparingly.
"Morocco is experiencing the most severe period of drought in the last 30 years. Urgent measures must be taken to conserve water resources, the problem of drought is a global phenomenon that is exacerbated by climate change," the monarch said at the opening of the first parliamentary session.
According to the king, during his 23-year rule, 50 dams have been built in the country to solve the water issue, while another 20 hydraulic structures are under construction.
"All forms of waste, haphazard and irresponsible use of water must be stopped. The water problem should not be the subject of political bargaining or a means to escalate social tensions," the monarch added.
According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, an unprecedented drought caused by the heat led to a reduction in wheat production in Morocco by two-thirds, as a result of which the country had to increase its imports. The purchase of wheat on foreign markets by July of this year amounted to $1.6 billion for the budget of Morocco, which is twice as much as the country's spending for this purpose.