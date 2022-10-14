https://sputniknews.com/20221014/media-debunks-gop-hoax-claiming-schools-keep-litter-boxes-for-students-who-identify-as-cats-1101861460.html

Media Debunks GOP ‘Hoax’ Claiming Schools Keep Litter Boxes for ‘Students Who Identify as Cats’

As part of their drive to roll back LGBTQ rights in states across the US, conservative figures have repeatedly claimed that school districts are being forced... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to a Friday article by NBC News, at least 20 Republican candidates and elected officials have claimed in 2022 that public school districts in the US are being forced to place litter boxes, normally used by indoor cats or other pets, to instead be used by students who identify as cats in lieu of regular bathroom facilities.In one example, Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado, has repeatedly made the claim about Colorado schools.She later specified that it was happening in Jefferson County. However, when NBC contacted the school district, they found that not only are there no litter boxes in schools, but costumes are banned in schools, including furry outfits, which resemble mascot suits.In fact, NBC fact-checked every single instance they could find of a politician making the claim: none of them turned out to be true. Not even a claim Joe Rogan made on his radio show earlier this week, saying his friend’s wife was a teacher who’d been forced to “install a litter box in the girls’ room.”Rogan’s guest, former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, then compared the alleged litter box incident to pedophilia, saying that "when you don't believe in truth … there are no boundaries anymore."PolitiFact swatted down the litter box rumors as early as April, saying “We did not find any credible news reports that support the claim.”In fact, the news agency contacted representatives from furry groups to ask if even in the most tolerant social spheres, members of the community use litter boxes for going to the bathroom. None had ever heard of such a thing. Furries are a subculture based around anthropomorphized animals and have nothing to do with sexuality or gender identity.American lawmakers have introduced more than 200 bills in 2022 aimed at eliminating the rights of LGBTQ people to participate equally in US society, including limiting access to healthcare, public facilities, playing on sports teams, and the ability to change their name and gender on identification documents. A United Nations expert has denounced the situation as “deeply discriminatory measures seeking to rebuild stigma," saying the attacks "seek to leverage their lives [of LGBTQ people] as props for political profit."

