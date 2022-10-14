International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Court Detains 5 Suspects Linked to Crimean Bridge Terrorist Attack
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
A view shows a smoke rising from a fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Court Detains 5 Suspects Linked to Crimean Bridge Terrorist Attack

07:27 GMT 14.10.2022
International
India
Being updated
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against Donbass, as well as to "demilitaraze and denazify" Ukraine.
Last week, Ukraine staged a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, blowing up a truck, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.
Following the attack, Russia has been conducting precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, as Moscow proceeds with its military operation to "denazify and demilitarize" the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Ukraine Hits Donetsk With 10 Missiles on Friday Morning
