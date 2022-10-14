https://sputniknews.com/20221014/la-city-council-scandal-demonstrates-need-for-solidarity-1101825420.html

LA City Council Scandal Demonstrates Need For Solidarity

LA City Council Scandal Demonstrates Need For Solidarity

14.10.2022

LA City Council Scandal Demonstrates Need For Solidarity Where The Inflation Problem Really Comes From, US Outlines Its Plan For War With China, What A Socialist Revolution Would Look Like

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss what’s really behind the problem of inflation and how it is being used to combat labor power, how the global south is suffering under this inflation regime and why it threatens to destabilize countries in the global south, how the private healthcare system in the US brings life expectancy down, and how this drive to control the world economy is affecting other countries.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the Biden administration’s recently released national security strategy document and its heavy focus on a new cold war against Russia and China, how the strategy document highlights the prioritization of war and destruction over providing life-sustaining infrastructure in the US, why the document’s assurances that the US does not seek a new cold war against China does not match up to US actions which are clearly aimed at war with China, and why the US drive to exclude China and Russia from the world stage is only serving to isolate itself.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nino Brown, an organizer with the Boston Jericho movement and the editor of the book Revolutionary Education: Theory And Practice For Socialist Organizers to discuss how a socialist revolution may take root in the US, why explicit socialist consciousness among working and poor people is necessary to begin the process of revolution, how the raising of socialist consciousness is intimately tied to class struggle that takes place in daily life, and why an organized revolutionary party must emerge and take leadership in building socialist consciousness and making a socialist revolution.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez’ resignation following leaked recordings of her making racist remarks and the broader agenda of disempowerment those remarks were a part of, the increasingly escalating NATO-proxy conflict in Ukraine and the threat of nuclear disaster as fighting around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant continues, and the ongoing World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings and the resistance highlighting the impact of those organizations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

