Inflation Rises, US NatSec Plan Targets China, Haiti Hangs in Balance
Inflation Rises, US NatSec Plan Targets China, Haiti Hangs in Balance
Inflation Rises, US NatSec Plan Targets China, Haiti Hangs in Balance

Everyone knows the rent is too damn high, but don't worry, President Joe Biden says we'll only get a "slight" recession.
Inflation Rises, US NatSec Plan Targets China, Haiti Hangs in Balance
Everyone knows the rent is too damn high, but don’t worry, President Joe Biden says we’ll only get a “slight” recession.
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the latest UN vote condemning Russia; the significance of the CICA meeting underway in Central Asia; Turkey’s dual role with regard to NATO, Russia and Ukraine; and protest underway in Israel.Chuck Modiano, journalist and writer at Deadspin, discusses the NFL’s concussion crisis and how money distorts sports and sports medicine.Author Jon Jeter, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and former Washington Post bureau chief, discusses the latest inflation figures and their political implications, US efforts to wage economic war on China, efforts to raise the tipped minimum wage, and the damages Alex Jones has been ordered to pay for defaming Sandy Hook families.Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, discusses the implications of sending foreign troops to Haiti again, the political and social aims of major forces opposing the government there, and what Haiti really needs from the international community.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Inflation Rises, US NatSec Plan Targets China, Haiti Hangs in Balance
Everyone knows the rent is too damn high, but don’t worry, President Joe Biden says we’ll only get a “slight” recession.
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the latest UN vote condemning Russia; the significance of the CICA meeting underway in Central Asia; Turkey’s dual role with regard to NATO, Russia and Ukraine; and protest underway in Israel.
Chuck Modiano, journalist and writer at Deadspin, discusses the NFL’s concussion crisis and how money distorts sports and sports medicine.
Author Jon Jeter, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and former Washington Post bureau chief, discusses the latest inflation figures and their political implications, US efforts to wage economic war on China, efforts to raise the tipped minimum wage, and the damages Alex Jones has been ordered to pay for defaming Sandy Hook families.
Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, discusses the implications of sending foreign troops to Haiti again, the political and social aims of major forces opposing the government there, and what Haiti really needs from the international community.
