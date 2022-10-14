https://sputniknews.com/20221014/indias-border-guard-force-shoots-down-pakistani-drone-in-punjabs-gurdaspur-1101831359.html
India's Border Guard Force Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur
India's Border Guard Force Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Since 2021, Pakistan has violated Indian airspace on several occasions, sending drones across the international border, especially in Punjab and J& K... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T06:12+0000
2022-10-14T06:12+0000
2022-10-14T06:12+0000
india
punjab
drone
drone
uav
uav
bsf
indian border security force (bsf)
shot down
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101832896_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_a006e064084054c3fa18ae24905c5b6a.jpg
India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that flew inside Indian territory in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Friday morning. According to BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi, the drone was shot down at around 4.35 am after troops patrolling the international border in Punjab found it had violated Indian airspace.However, it wasn't the first instance of a Pakistani drone trying to make an illegal entry into India.A recent government document suggests that as many as 191 drones from Pakistan have illegally entered India in 2022, leading the armed forces of the country to expedite the deployment of anti-drone systems along the border with its western neighbor.As per the BSF, Pakistani drones have breached the border on 171 instances in Punjab, 20 UAVs were recorded to have entered India from the Jammu sector.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/india-scouts-for-solution-to-handle-drone-threats-as-191-pakistani-uavs-breach-its-airspace-in-2022-1101767259.html
punjab
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101832896_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_70c23571083399c7a4b7e83a1d36c61b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
punjab, drone, drone, uav, uav, bsf, indian border security force (bsf), shot down, pakistan, pakistan, jammu, security, security, indian armed forces, indian army, indian air force, indian air force (iaf)
punjab, drone, drone, uav, uav, bsf, indian border security force (bsf), shot down, pakistan, pakistan, jammu, security, security, indian armed forces, indian army, indian air force, indian air force (iaf)
India's Border Guard Force Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Since 2021, Pakistan has violated Indian airspace on several occasions, sending drones across the international border, especially in Punjab and J& K, according to the Indian Army. Last year, two explosive-laden drones attacked an Indian Air Force base in Jammu city - the 1st instance when a UAV was used to attack a military area in India.
India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that flew inside Indian territory in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Friday morning.
According to BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi, the drone was shot down at around 4.35 am after troops patrolling the international border in Punjab found it had violated Indian airspace.
"Brave jawans (soldiers) of the BSF spotted a drone coming from Pakistan side. As soon as it entered India, jawans (troops) fired 17 rounds of bullets at it. One of the blades of the drone was damaged. The entire area is being searched. The drone will be analyzed," Prabhakar Joshi told reporters.
However, it wasn't the first instance of a Pakistani drone trying to make an illegal entry into India.
A recent government document suggests that as many as 191 drones from Pakistan have illegally entered India in 2022, leading the armed forces of the country to expedite the deployment of anti-drone systems along the border with its western neighbor.
As per the BSF, Pakistani drones have breached the border on 171 instances in Punjab, 20 UAVs were recorded to have entered India from the Jammu sector.