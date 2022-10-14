https://sputniknews.com/20221014/indian-spiderman-leaps-to-his-seat-on-train-in-viral-video-1101844630.html
Traveling in an overcrowded train in India is often a real challenge: while some commuters who don't get a seat have to stand and squeeze between another...
Traveling in an overcrowded train in India is often a real challenge: while some commuters who don't get a seat have to stand and squeeze between another passenger to get some space during peak hours, many can be spotted sleeping on the floor at night.
A young man from India has been hogging the limelight for his hilarious trick of crossing over people lying on the floor in the congested compartment of a train to get to his seat.
In a video shared on Twitter, the creative passenger was seen swinging from one side to another with the help of the handrest in the congested compartment of the train.
With over 40,000 views and more than 2,600 likes, the video has drawn a lot of reactions from netizens.
While one user called him, "Spiderman of India," another wrote, "Spiderman - Rail-Way home."
"Just a general category guy trying to find his seat," commented the third.