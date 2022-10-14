International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/indian-spiderman-leaps-to-his-seat-on-train-in-viral-video-1101844630.html
'Indian Spiderman' Leaps to His Seat on Train in Viral Video
'Indian Spiderman' Leaps to His Seat on Train in Viral Video
Traveling in an overcrowded train in India is often a real challenge: while some commuters who don't get a seat have to stand and squeeze between another... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T12:53+0000
2022-10-14T12:53+0000
india
train
railway
viral video
video
video
video
video clip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101848750_0:48:1261:757_1920x0_80_0_0_9ed1ea8bc82b6acb8be1374545dcc1d1.jpg
A young man from India has been hogging the limelight for his hilarious trick of crossing over people lying on the floor in the congested compartment of a train to get to his seat.In a video shared on Twitter, the creative passenger was seen swinging from one side to another with the help of the handrest in the congested compartment of the train.With over 40,000 views and more than 2,600 likes, the video has drawn a lot of reactions from netizens.While one user called him, "Spiderman of India," another wrote, "Spiderman - Rail-Way home."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101848750_94:0:1167:805_1920x0_80_0_0_770a1adb79523ae3fd4db3a9f5b3fd5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
train, railway, viral video, video, video, video, video clip
train, railway, viral video, video, video, video, video clip

'Indian Spiderman' Leaps to His Seat on Train in Viral Video

12:53 GMT 14.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @GaurangBhardwa1Spiderman in India
Spiderman in India - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @GaurangBhardwa1
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Traveling in an overcrowded train in India is often a real challenge: while some commuters who don't get a seat have to stand and squeeze between another passenger to get some space during peak hours, many can be spotted sleeping on the floor at night.
A young man from India has been hogging the limelight for his hilarious trick of crossing over people lying on the floor in the congested compartment of a train to get to his seat.
In a video shared on Twitter, the creative passenger was seen swinging from one side to another with the help of the handrest in the congested compartment of the train.
With over 40,000 views and more than 2,600 likes, the video has drawn a lot of reactions from netizens.
While one user called him, "Spiderman of India," another wrote, "Spiderman - Rail-Way home."
"Just a general category guy trying to find his seat," commented the third.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала