Indian Cost Guards Rescue 6 Fishermen Captured by Pakistan - Report

The Indian Cost Guard (ICG) on Friday freed six Indian fishermen from Gujarat who were taken captive by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).
The incident took place on October 6, when the ICG received information about an emergency near the maritime boundary line on the Gujarat coast involving an Indian fishing boat, Harsiddhi-6, the cost guard officials told ANI.
"On receipt of the information regarding distress onboard the Harsiddhi, on radio, an ICG ship on patrol immediately proceeded at maximum speed towards the reported position," an ICG official told the media.
The ICG was able to find the wreck of the fishing boat with only one survivor. After receiving first aid, the fisherman informed the Coast Guard that 6 other crew members had been captured by the PMSA.
The ICG demanded the immediate release of the Indian crew as they were captured on the Indian side of the maritime boundary line. In this case, the PMSS "Barkat" had to obey and release the crew.
Since Indian fishermen do not get enough fish near the coast line, they have no choice but to go further and further out to sea. When they fish on the high seas, they often end up in Pakistani-controlled waters and are arrested by Pakistani authorities for trespassing.
The problem is exacerbated by the dispute over Sir Creek in Kutch and the failure to formally define the maritime boundary between the two countries. Every year, India and Pakistan exchange fishermen who violate the maritime border line.