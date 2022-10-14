https://sputniknews.com/20221014/india-successfully-test-fires-nuclear-capable-ballistic-missile-from-strategic-strike-submarine-1101847832.html

India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile From Strategic Strike Submarine

Indian defense researchers have been developing a range of series K submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), ranging from 500 km to 6,000 km, which are... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

India's domestically-developed strategic strike submarine, the INS Arihant, has completed a user training launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the defense ministry announced on Friday.The Arihant, meaning “Slayer of Enemies” in Sanskrit, uses a uranium-fueled pressurized light-water reactor, allowing the Indian navy to deploy submarines which don't need to return to base for months.The SSBN is a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability. The defense ministry reiterated its “No First Use” commitment to a nuclear arsenal in event of war.India is part of the elite club of nations, namely the US, Russia, the UK, France, and China, which have the capabilities to launch nuclear missiles from sea, air, and undersea platforms.

