Incessant Rain Has Led to Flooding In Low-Lying Areas of India's Uttar Pradesh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), since October 9, three districts of Uttar Pradesh — Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Santarvidasnagar, have... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

As Indua's Uttar Pradesh is battered by untimely rainfall, the eastern part of the state is now at risk of being flooded, after the Ganges and Yamuna Rivers crossed a danger mark, and tributaries like the Saryu, Ghaghra, Sharda and Tapti have also surpassed their danger-level.Footage from Prayagraj was shared online showing roads and low-lying areas inundated due to the torrential rainfall, with flood water entering locals' homes.The north Indian state has been experiencing consistent rainfall since last week. On Thursday, State Chief Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and distributed relief material to the flood-hit people.According to Relief Commissioner Prabhu Narain Singh, around 580,000 people in 650 villages across 16 districts have been affected; 11 people have been killed so far.

