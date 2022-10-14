https://sputniknews.com/20221014/gas-can-go-to-armenia-azerbaijan-turkey-and-iraq-under-russia-iran-swap-supplies-tehran-says-1101841382.html

Gas Can Go to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq Under Russia-Iran Swap Supplies, Tehran Says

The potential volume of swap gas supplies from Russia through the north of Iran alone is about 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, the official noted.According to Moscow, the swap supplies deal could cover 5 million tonnes of oil and up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.In July, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation worth $40 billion. The accord suggested possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the construction of gas pipelines.

