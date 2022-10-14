https://sputniknews.com/20221014/gas-can-go-to-armenia-azerbaijan-turkey-and-iraq-under-russia-iran-swap-supplies-tehran-says-1101841382.html
Gas Can Go to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq Under Russia-Iran Swap Supplies, Tehran Says
Gas Can Go to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq Under Russia-Iran Swap Supplies, Tehran Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas can be delivered to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq and other countries as part of the swap supplies from Russia to Iran, Iranian... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T10:21+0000
2022-10-14T10:21+0000
2022-10-14T10:21+0000
russia
iran
swap
gas
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095429670_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e652f7790e66a54e2dcc3cb40b7005.jpg
The potential volume of swap gas supplies from Russia through the north of Iran alone is about 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, the official noted.According to Moscow, the swap supplies deal could cover 5 million tonnes of oil and up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.In July, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation worth $40 billion. The accord suggested possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the construction of gas pipelines.
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095429670_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf04ba122d02e6bf3535aab87d2c56f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, swap, gas
Gas Can Go to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq Under Russia-Iran Swap Supplies, Tehran Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas can be delivered to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq and other countries as part of the swap supplies from Russia to Iran, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik.
"Negotiations have taken place, the parties have exchanged agreements, there are only some problems related to the implementation, which will soon be resolved, and, I hope, we will be able to receive gas from Russia through the northern part of our country. Then this gas can be sent in swap supplies to other countries in the region, for example, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Iraq, and can also go to the south of Iran for export to the Arabian Gulf countries that need gas, and to the east of the country — to countries such as Pakistan and others," Asadzadeh said.
The potential volume of swap gas supplies from Russia through the north of Iran alone is about 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, the official noted.
According to Moscow, the swap supplies deal could cover 5 million tonnes of oil and up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
In July, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation
worth $40 billion. The accord suggested possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the construction of gas pipelines.