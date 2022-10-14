https://sputniknews.com/20221014/fourteen-killed-in-coal-mine-blast-in-northern-turkey---interior-ministry-1101862481.html
Fourteen Killed in Coal Mine Blast in Northern Turkey - Interior Ministry
"Fourteen people died," Soylu told reporters.The explosion occurred in a mine in northern Turkey, there are workers under the rubble, CNN Turk reported earlier. A Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities, that 115 workers had been at the site of the explosion at a depth of 300 meters underground, some of them were evacuated. Forty-nine workers are blocked, Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan said.The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a transformer.Rescuers and firefighters were dispatched to the mine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ministers of interior and natural resources to travel to the area.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Fourteen people were killed in an explosion at a mine in the city of Bartin in northern Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
"Fourteen people died," Soylu told reporters.
The explosion occurred in a mine in northern Turkey, there are workers under the rubble, CNN Turk reported earlier. A Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities, that 115 workers had been at the site of the explosion at a depth of 300 meters underground, some of them were evacuated. Forty-nine workers are blocked, Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan said.
"Forty-four workers are located 300 meters [984 feet] below the ground and five 350 meters below the ground," Nurtac Arslan told reporters.
The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a transformer.
Rescuers and firefighters were dispatched to the mine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ministers of interior and natural resources to travel to the area.