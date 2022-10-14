https://sputniknews.com/20221014/fourteen-killed-in-coal-mine-blast-in-northern-turkey---interior-ministry-1101862481.html

Fourteen Killed in Coal Mine Blast in Northern Turkey - Interior Ministry

Fourteen Killed in Coal Mine Blast in Northern Turkey - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Fourteen people were killed in an explosion at a mine in the city of Bartin in northern Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T20:49+0000

2022-10-14T20:49+0000

2022-10-14T20:49+0000

world

europe

turkey

turkey

coal mine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101862339_3:0:984:552_1920x0_80_0_0_fe278e5f223bbb67e00bc616fa7921f7.png

"Fourteen people died," Soylu told reporters.The explosion occurred in a mine in northern Turkey, there are workers under the rubble, CNN Turk reported earlier. A Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities, that 115 workers had been at the site of the explosion at a depth of 300 meters underground, some of them were evacuated. Forty-nine workers are blocked, Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan said.The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a transformer.Rescuers and firefighters were dispatched to the mine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ministers of interior and natural resources to travel to the area.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, turkey, turkey, coal mine