International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/first-cholera-case-since-2017-recorded-in-bahamas---health-ministry-1101829552.html
First Cholera Case Since 2017 Recorded in Bahamas - Health Ministry
First Cholera Case Since 2017 Recorded in Bahamas - Health Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of cholera since 2017 has been recorded in the Bahamas, the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Thursday. 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T01:16+0000
2022-10-14T01:16+0000
americas
bahamas
caribbean
cholera
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096565548_0:121:1227:811_1920x0_80_0_0_3572bc54b79a48bcaafd49fc6b6e85ef.jpg
"The Ministry of Health &amp; Wellness wishes to advise that a confirmed case of cholera has been recorded in New Providence... Cholera is not endemic to The Bahamas. The last case of cholera in the country was recorded in 2017," the ministry said in a statement on social media.According to the ministry, the disease was diagnosed in a 52-year-old Bahamian male resident who has recently returned from abroad. On Wednesday, the patient went to a private medical facility with vomiting and diarrhea and then was admitted and isolated. He tested positive for cholera via lab test.The ministry added that the patient is currently being treated and is listed in stable condition.Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by the consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.
americas
bahamas
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096565548_0:6:1227:926_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdf6aac631105a184396eb544990940.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bahamas, caribbean, cholera
bahamas, caribbean, cholera

First Cholera Case Since 2017 Recorded in Bahamas - Health Ministry

01:16 GMT 14.10.2022
CC0 / / Cholera bacteria
Cholera bacteria - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of cholera since 2017 has been recorded in the Bahamas, the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Thursday.
"The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise that a confirmed case of cholera has been recorded in New Providence... Cholera is not endemic to The Bahamas. The last case of cholera in the country was recorded in 2017," the ministry said in a statement on social media.
According to the ministry, the disease was diagnosed in a 52-year-old Bahamian male resident who has recently returned from abroad. On Wednesday, the patient went to a private medical facility with vomiting and diarrhea and then was admitted and isolated. He tested positive for cholera via lab test.
The ministry added that the patient is currently being treated and is listed in stable condition.
Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by the consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала