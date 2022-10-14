https://sputniknews.com/20221014/first-cholera-case-since-2017-recorded-in-bahamas---health-ministry-1101829552.html

First Cholera Case Since 2017 Recorded in Bahamas - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of cholera since 2017 has been recorded in the Bahamas, the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Thursday. 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise that a confirmed case of cholera has been recorded in New Providence... Cholera is not endemic to The Bahamas. The last case of cholera in the country was recorded in 2017," the ministry said in a statement on social media.According to the ministry, the disease was diagnosed in a 52-year-old Bahamian male resident who has recently returned from abroad. On Wednesday, the patient went to a private medical facility with vomiting and diarrhea and then was admitted and isolated. He tested positive for cholera via lab test.The ministry added that the patient is currently being treated and is listed in stable condition.Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by the consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.

